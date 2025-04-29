Infosys Layoffs: The IT Giant Fires 195 Trainees From Mysuru Office

Infosys fired 195 trainees who failed the internal assessment tests. A warning bell has rung for those working in the IT sector. Over the past year, hiring in many IT companies has slowed down significantly. On the other hand, top companies are laying off employees. There are no signs that the employee lockout at Infosys, India’s second-largest IT company, is ending anytime soon. Previously, too, Infosys had terminated trainees who failed the assessment test twice. In early February 2025, Infosys dismissed 320 trainees who failed the evaluation. At the beginning of April this year, 240 more trainees were terminated for failing the same test. Now, once again, Infosys has fired 195 trainee professionals.

The company sent an email stating that they had been fired on April 29. The mail reads, “Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments, and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program.” It was similar to the mail it had sent out during the last two layoffs.

Infosys had hired 15,000 trainees in the last financial year. These trainees had been selected through campus placements back in 2022. However, after a long wait of three years, Infosys finally appointed them as trainees, meaning they had to wait three years just to get the job, only to be let go within a few months.

According to Moneycontrol’s report, the software company is willing to offer an alternative career path to the trainees who are affected by this step. It will include 12 weeks of training for potential roles in Infosys Business Process Management (BPM). It will sponsor the training for the employees who wish to be a part of BPM and offer them a month’s salary and their relieving letters. The employees who are not willing to be a part of the BPM career path will also get some benefits. Infosys will transport them from Mysuru to Bangalore, and they will be given standard traveling allowance. The trainees can also stay at the company’s Employee Care Centre in Mysuru until they leave the city.

This year, Infosys has seen a significant drop in revenue. For the financial year 2026, the company has projected a revenue growth of only 0–3%. Going forward, the company plans to hire 20,000 freshers.

Infosys has launched training programs for its trainee employees in partnership with NIIT and upGrad. So far, 250 trainees have received training through upGrad and NIIT, while around 150 trainees have registered for outplacement support. However, despite these training programs, many trainees have been unable to pass their evaluations.