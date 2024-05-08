Infosys to Accelerate Yunex Traffic's ERP Transformation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8: Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Yunex Traffic, a global leader in intelligent traffic solutions, to help accelerate their SAP S/4HANA-led digital transformation journey across 16 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. This strategic collaboration will help advance the 'Yunex OneERP' program, which aims to drive harmonization across diverse business units. In addition, Infosys will help Yunex Traffic consolidate disparate business processes and IT systems in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) space into a cloud-based unified system powered by Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

In its mission to make mobility safer, more efficient, and more sustainable with tech-driven smart city ecosystems, Yunex Traffic chose Infosys for its proven track record in offering industry-standard solutions and delivering similar programs with a clear, well-defined approach. With this collaboration, Yunex Traffic aims to enhance business efficiency, enable real-time reporting and analytics, reduce maintenance costs, and accelerate time-to-market.

Sebastian Weinig, CIO and Vice President IT, Yunex Traffic, said, "At Yunex Traffic, our goal has always been to revolutionize mobility on a global scale and provide innovative solutions to solve the mobility challenges of our customers and partners. To ensure highest business excellence in everything we do, our team at Yunex Traffic relies on a dynamic and flexible work environment that maximizes productivity. The collaboration with Infosys is pivotal in streamlining our ERP transformation journey, ensuring a smoother transition to SAP S/4HANA across geographies. Infosys' expertise and commitment to delivering tailored solutions will play a critical role in enhancing our operational efficiency, enabling us to innovate and deliver seamless traffic solutions to communities worldwide."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "The endeavor of global enterprises to modernize and transform core processes and technology stack is driving mobility solutions providers like Yunex Traffic to collaborate with Infosys. It is our privilege to work with Yunex Traffic to help them overcome efficiency hurdles, achieve integrated global reporting, and spur seamless operations and cross-functional collaboration across geographies."

About Yunex Traffic

Yunex Traffic is a separately managed company of the Mundys Group. It is a global leader in the field of intelligent traffic systems, offering the widest end-to-end portfolio of solutions for adaptive traffic control and management, highway and tunnel automation, as well as smart solutions for V2X and road user charging tolling. Yunex Traffic has 3500 employees from 62 nations and is active in over 40 countries worldwide. Its intelligent mobility solutions are currently being used in major cities across the world, including Dubai, London, Berlin and Bogota. Yunex Traffic has successfully concentrated its efforts on mastering technologies in the three segments of hardware, software, and service, and is subsequently the only supplier who is capable of meeting all major regional standards in Europe, UK, Asia and America such as OCIT, SCOOT, SCATS. Further information is available at: www.yunextraffic.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

