Infosys to create 17,000 new jobs in Telangana, expand IT campus in Pocharam, Hyderabad

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : Infosys Limited has announced plans to significantly expand its IT campus at Pocharam in Hyderabad, creating 17,000 additional jobs.

The announcement was made during the World Economic Forum in Davos following a meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The Pocharam campus, already one of Infosys' largest facilities in the country with over 35,000 employees, is set to undergo further development with an initial investment of Rs750 crore.

The first phase of expansion, expected to be completed within the next two to three years, will include the construction of new IT buildings designed to accommodate 10,000 people.

"Our partnership with the Government of Telangana reflects our shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape," stated Sanghrajka.

He emphasized the collaboration as a reflection of Infosys' commitment to innovation, community empowerment, and strengthening India's technology landscape.

D Sridhar Babu, Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, highlighted the state's proactive efforts in fostering industry partnerships and nurturing talent.

"The Government of Telangana remains dedicated to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering strategic alliances to propel the state's economy forward," he said.

The expanded Infosys campus is expected to further enhance Telangana's reputation as a hub for technology and innovation, aligning with the state's commitment to supporting sustainable growth in the IT sector.

This strategic partnership underscores Infosys' role in transforming Hyderabad into a global IT powerhouse and reinforces Telangana's position as a destination of choice for industry leaders.

During the CII's breakfast session on Wednesday, Babu highlighted the state's commitment to skill development.

He emphasised, "The Government of Telangana is working to put young Indians in Skills' University for training, coaching and tutoring that is required to upskill and reskill employees as well as people who would like to know about new technologies. This has already started, and it is absolutely industry-driven where the government only acts as a facilitator".

