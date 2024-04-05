INIFD BORIVALI Celebrates Yash Gada's Success at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 with 'Dhagedaar Denim' Collection

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 5: International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) BORIVALI proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Yash Gada, a third-year BVOC in Fashion Design student, at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week 2024. Yash Gada showcased his exceptional talent at the Lakme Launchpad Season 10 on March 13, 2024, with his captivating collection titled 'Dhagedaar Denim.'

Drawing inspiration from the iconic fashion era of the 1970s, Yash Gada's collection pays homage to the emergence of denim as a symbol of individualism and experimentation. The collection features a fusion of elements that defined the era, including bell-bottom jeans, high-waisted variations, double denim ensembles, and distressed finishes, all exuding a nostalgic charm.

"Dhagedaar Denim encapsulates the spirit of the 1970s, where fashion was a canvas for bold self-expression and experimentation," says Yash Gada, the creative force behind the collection.

Yash Gada's vision came to life on the Lakme Fashion Week runway, where his collection emerged as the showstopper, capturing the era's essence with finesse. The highlight of the showcase was the showstopper garment adorned by the renowned model and actress, Karishma Tanna, adding an extra layer of glamour and allure to the event.

Guided by esteemed mentors and stylists Daniel Franklin and Neeraj Gaba from Lakme Launchpad Season 10, Yash Gada had the opportunity to explore and expand his creative boundaries, resulting in a collection that seamlessly blends nostalgia with contemporary flair.

"Participating in Lakme Launchpad Season 10 has been an immensely transformative journey, igniting the spark of innovation within me and granting me the opportunity to delve deeper into the realms of creativity. It served as a catalyst, propelling me to push the boundaries of fashion, explore uncharted territories, and infuse my designs with a newfound depth of expression and originality," adds Yash Gada.

Yash Gada's 'Dhagedaar Denim' collection stands as a testament to his talent and ingenuity, earning him well-deserved recognition on one of the most prestigious platforms in the fashion industry, with INIFD BORIVALI as the nurturing backdrop for his remarkable journey.

INIFD, the world's largest design network, celebrates a 25-year legacy of nurturing over 5 lakh alumni. With campuses in Borivali and South Mumbai, it offers vibrant opportunities for practical learning, extensive industry exposure, and guidance from highly experienced facilitators. Committed to realizing creative career aspirations, INIFD is a premier destination for aspiring fashion and interior designers. Its range of courses includes Certificate, UG, and PG Degree Programs in Fashion & Interior Design, alongside collaborative programs with Medhavi Skills University.

