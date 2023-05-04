INIFD Kothrud, Pune organises Convocation Ceremony 2023 at JW Marriott, Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (/SRV): To recognise and celebrate the achievements of their design students, the International Institute of Fashion Institute, INIFD Kothrud, Pune held the Annual Convocation Ceremony on May 03, 2023 at JW Marriot, Pune.

The evening was made special by the presence of Hemant Trevedi, India's first global fashion designer, a senior mentor and a stylist. The event was also blessed by Ritu Kocher, Corporate Director INIFD along with Mita Agrawal, the Centre Director. INIFD Kothrud orgsed a wonderful event to honour the graduates of the 2022 batch in a "never finished" way.

Hemant Trevedi congratulated all the INIFDians and said that they are proud of the young INIFD designers for going around the world from Lakme Fashion Week in India to the world's top two Fashion Weeks (London and New York).

He also congratulated the management team of INIFD Kothrud for their visionary approach and for providing specialized training in Design with practical industry experience to the students making them experts in the field. He also motivated, encouraged, and wished the students all the best in their careers ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Kocher, said, "INIFD - the largest Global network of Fashion and Design Institutes revolutionizes the entire field of Design education in the country, keeping in sync with today's rapidly changing dynamics of the Fashion and Interior world. World-class education facilities, indigenous curriculum blending theory with practical experience, industry interface, and showcases help INIFD to stay leagues ahead in design education."

While addressing the audience, Centre Director Mita Agrawal proudly shared that INIFD Kothrud is approved by the Maharashtra State Board and is an authorised training and enrollment partner with the UGC-approved Medhavi Skill University. It is further affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development (MSBSD) and, offers certificate diploma and degree programs in, both, Interior and Fashion Design. Hemant Trevedi and Ritu Kocher conferred the Fashion and Interior design students with their pass-out certificates.

Since 2005, INIFD Kothrud, Pune has been a beacon of excellence for aspiring designers, students and youth who dream of creating and innovating in the realms of interior and fashion design. It is among the rare institutes that enable their students to explore their artistic potential and hone their skills under the guidance of experts.

INIFD Pune Kothrud has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous design professionals over the years. They have emerged and thrived within the walls of Pune's finest Interior and Fashion design institute - only to become successful, ethical, disciplined and sought-after professionals in their domain of service.

