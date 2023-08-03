INIFD West Delhi Celebrates Grand Launch of INIFD with Medhavi Skills University and NSDC, Paving the Way for a New Era in Design Education

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 3: INIFD West Delhi, the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design, marked a historic moment with the grand launch of Medhavi Skills University and NSDC-empowered Degree and Diploma Programs. This momentous event brought together esteemed guests and industry experts, signaling a transformative phase in design education and skill development.

Distinguished personalities, including Anil Khosla CEO INIFD, Pravesh Dudani, Chancellor Medhavi Skills University, famous Indian Television actor Aman Verma, Air Marshal Awasthi., Gurwinder Grover Director INIFD West Delhi, Jazz Soni a renowned social media influence graced the occasion and Avneet Grover CEO INIFD West Delhi.

Under the New Education Policy (NEP2020), these innovative programs in Fashion and Interior Design will be offered, combining the academic excellence of Medhavi Skills University with the skill-building prowess of the world's largest network of design institutes, INIFD. The collaboration aims to empower students with creative arts and skills, making them employable in the rapidly growing design industry. All degrees, diplomas, and certificates will be authenticated by Skill India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Anil khosla, Global CEO INIFD, highlighted the growing demand for skilled professionals in the design sector. He stressed the importance of equipping young INIFDians with specialized skills that align with the requirements of the talent market. The curated courses have been designed to be domain-specific and are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCRF).

Pravesh Dudani, Chancellor Medhavi Skills University expressed his belief that these courses will strengthen the fundamentals of degree and diploma students and provide them with practical exposure. The practical training offered will enhance their creativity, decision-making abilities, and employment prospects, ultimately granting them UGC-approved degrees of B.VOC, M.VOC, and B.Des, in line with the New Education Policy. He acknowledged the exceptional design skills of the students and inspired their creativity. He enthusiastically embraced the celebratory atmosphere and added excitement to the event through lively dancing and enjoyment.

Speaking at the event, Avneet Grover Centre Director, emphasized INIFD's commitment to preparing students for professional excellence by fostering creativity through a career-oriented approach and a global perspective.

INIFD West Delhi, a centre of excellence, provides specialized training and exceptional opportunities to students, nurturing their expertise in the field of design. With its exceptional curriculum and industry-oriented approach, INIFD has successfully fostered numerous design professionals over the years. The institute remains committed to providing practical exposure and opportunities for students to showcase their talent on global platforms.

The dignitaries also awarded the participants of IDS Gen X, who had put up an extravagant show that reflected the zeal and enthusiasm of the budding designers and their contribution to this industry.

The show had a stunning ending that was glammed by the showstopper Anupriya Goenka, wearing the design of our student Simran Sharma.

There was also prize distribution by felicitating the talented students who have brought laurels to INIFD West Delhi.

With over 28 glorious years of legacy, Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) continues to revolutionize design education in the country. With a futuristic vision, strategic collaborations, and a steadfast commitment to research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, INIFD remains at the forefront of the rapidly changing dynamics of the design world.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor