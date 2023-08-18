BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Individuals can now initiate a free CIBIL score check on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Monitoring one’s CIBIL score is essential, as it is a key criterion for most credit instruments, be it loans or credit cards.

A CIBIL score is a three-digit summary of an individual’s creditworthiness ranging between 300 and 900. A CIBIL score of 750 or above is considered ideal by most lenders and applying with a higher score is optimal.

On Bajaj Markets, one can carry a free CIBIL score check seamlessly by following these simple steps.

* Step 1: Visit the official website or download the app

* Step 2: Navigate to the ‘CIBIL Score’ section

* Step 3: Click on the ‘CHECK CIBIL SCORE’ section

* Step 4: Enter personal details, such as name, date of birth, email ID, PAN, employment type and mobile number

* Step 5: Click on the ‘GET OTP’ tab

* Step 6: Enter the OTP received

This way, individuals can get access to their free credit score and credit report instantly. Monitoring this score periodically is the way to assess one’s credit standing and financial wellbeing.

In addition to this provision, the platform offers access to several financial products such as loans, credit cards, insurance and much more.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor