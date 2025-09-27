Inland Speed Post (document) tariff revised with OTP, online payment features

New Delhi, Sep 27 The Department of Posts has announced rationally revised tariff for Inland Speed Post (documents) that will be effective from October 1, along with new features.

From October 1, Speed Post will also bring OTP-based deliveries, optional registration, and transparent rates with GST separation, according to Ministry of Communications.

In local areas for speed post, the new tariff will be Rs 19 for items weighing up to 50 grams. Beyond 50 grams to 250 grams, the rate will be Rs 24, and Rs 28 for items weighing above 250 to 500 grams.

Also, items weighing up to 50 grams for distances up to 200 to above 2,000 kilometres will attract a tariff of Rs 47.

Minimum charges for items weighing more than 50 grams to 250 grams for 200 kilometres will be Rs 59 and for more than 2,000 kilometres, this will attract Rs 77.

The tariff for speed post has also been revised in the range of Rs 70 to Rs 93, depending on the distance and GST will also be applicable to speed post items.

Since its inception, Speed Post has continued to evolve to meet changing customer needs.

To further strengthen its position as the preferred delivery service in the country, it has now been upgraded with new features aimed at enhancing reliability, security, and customer convenience.

There are OTP-based secure delivery, online payment facility, SMS-based delivery notifications, convenient online booking services, real-time delivery updates and registration facility for users.

The tariff of Inland Speed Post was last revised in October 2012.

In order to sustain ongoing improvements, meet rising operational costs, and invest in new innovations, the tariff of Speed Post (documents) has now been rationally revised.

The government introduced Speed Post on August 1, 1986 to provide fast and reliable delivery of letters and parcels across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor