InMobi appointed co-chair of USIBC AI task force to lead U.S.-India AI innovation and collaboration

New Delhi [India], August 27 : The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) has announced that InMobi, will serve as a co-chair of the newly formed USIBC AI Task Force.

According to an official statement, this move reflects USIBC's dedication to advancing AI principles and fostering collaborative innovation between the U.S. and India.

Jacob Gullish, USIBC Executive Director - Digital Economy stated, "We are thrilled to have InMobi as a Co-Chair of the USIBC AI Task Force. InMobi's proven track record in pioneering AI-driven solutions positions them perfectly to lead initiatives that will deepen U.S.-India collaboration in AI research and development."

USIBC leaders emphasized the importance of this appointment, noting InMobi's pivotal role in driving AI technologies that will shape the future of the U.S.-India relationship.

The announcement was made at the AI Task Force's inaugural meeting in Bengaluru, attended by top industry leaders, diplomats, and key stakeholders from both countries. InMobi's expertise in AI-driven products and consumer technology makes it a key participant in this initiative.

Dr Subi Chaturvedi, Global SVP, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer at InMobi, will serve as Co-Chair of the Task Force. On her appointment, she said, "It is a privilege for InMobi to co-chair the AI Task Force. This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring ethical, trusted and responsible AI use while maximising its potential for innovation and public good. InMobi is dedicated to leveraging our expertise to build a fair, ethical, responsible, inclusive and sustainable AI ecosystem for all. Through collaboration with academia, industry leaders, and policymakers, we aim to establish standards that uphold the highest ethical practices and champion global collaboration."

She further added, "We envision a future where AI drives economic progress while safeguarding individual rights and well-being. Our efforts through the AI Task Force are geared towards achieving innovations that benefit society, ensuring the sustainability, equity, and inclusivity of the digital economy with an AI for all."

As Co-Chair, InMobi will spearhead efforts to identify critical focus areas, develop actionable plans, and ensure that AI adoption serves the public interest and promotes societal benefits.

The AI Task Force, under USIBC's guidance, will work on advancing strong AI principles, engaging multiple stakeholders, and accelerating the commercialization of AI technologies for inclusive growth. The initiative seeks to harmonize AI concepts, strengthen U.S. and Indian leadership, and sustain competitive AI-driven industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor