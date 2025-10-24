Inner Yatra brings ISKCON's 'Discover Your Self' Series to Delhi at Tapovan

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: Inner Yatra, a sanctuary for spiritual learning and self-discovery, is bringing ISKCON's revered discourse series "Discover Your Self" to Delhi this November, hosted at its serene spiritual centre, Tapovan.

The Discover Your Self series is a contemplative exploration of life's fundamental questions, designed to help individuals reconnect with their spiritual essence and rediscover the deeper meaning of existence. Through four soul-enriching sessions, esteemed ISKCON monks will guide seekers using logical, scientific, and scriptural perspectives to unfold the timeless truths of Sanatana Dharma.

The first session, titled Does God Exist?, will be held on 4th November from 6 to 7 PM with Amogh Lila Prabhuji, exploring the logical, scientific, and scriptural evidence for the presence of a higher intelligence and Supreme Being. The following session on 8th November from 3 to 4 PM with Mohan Rupa Prabhuji will delve into Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People?, helping participants understand the Law of Karma and how every action shapes its own result through the law of cause and effect. On 15th November, Rishi Kumar Prabhuji will speak on Who is God?, illuminating the personal and loving relationship between the Divine and the soul. The concluding session, Who am I?, will be conducted on 22nd November by Gopishvar Prabhuji, guiding seekers to realise that they are not the temporary body or mind, but the eternal soul, full of knowledge and bliss.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sanna Sarin, Founder of Inner Yatra, shared, "In today's fast-paced world, where outer achievement often overshadows inner peace, the 'Discover Your Self' series offers a moment to pause and reflect. At Tapovan, we wish to create a space where seekers can ask life's most important questions not to find quick answers, but to begin a deeper journey within. ISKCON's timeless teachings remind us that spirituality is not an escape from life, but a way to live it with greater awareness, compassion, and balance."

Through this meaningful collaboration, Inner Yatra and ISKCON come together to nurture a culture of reflection and self-realisation in Delhi. The series aims to help individuals bridge the gap between ancient wisdom and modern living enabling participants to find peace, clarity, and purpose through spiritual understanding.

Tapovan, Inner Yatra's spiritual abode, derives its name from the Sanskrit roots tapas (discipline, devotion) and vana (forest). Traditionally, Tapovans were spaces where sages and seekers turned inward for penance and meditation. Today, Inner Yatra carries that essence forward by creating a sanctuary where silence and sound meet, and where the wisdom of the rishis finds expression in daily practice. It is a space not to escape the world, but to rediscover what sustains it a living offering of reflection, devotion, and awareness.

About Inner Yatra:

Inner Yatra - Embark on Your Inner Odyssey.

Inner Yatra is a soul-guided movement devoted to spiritual healing, conscious evolution, and the living practice of Sanatana Dharma. Founded by Sanna Sarin, Inner Yatra serves as a sanctuary for seekers across the world, offering immersive workshops, retreats, and teachings that simplify ancient wisdom for the modern age. Its mission is to make the eternal truths of Sanatana Dharma accessible, experiential, and alive guiding individuals to reflect, heal, grow, and awaken.

