Innominds collaborates with Qualcomm to accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10: Innominds, a leader in edge orchestration, proudly announces the availability of iDhi, which is an enterprise and industrial IoT Edge Compute box. This Edge AI Platform is built around the Innominds ISQ5165/ISQ8250 small-form-factor System on Modules (SoM), which is powered by the Qualcomm® QRB5165/QCS8250 processors of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and can provide up to 15 TOPS of compute. Moreover, the Edge AI platform can now accommodate multiple M.2 slots for integrating AI accelerator modules, thereby enhancing its capability to handle industrial and enterprise workloads.

This Edge AI Platform seamlessly integrate across sectors, supporting up to 8 video streams and global 5G/4G connectivity, while handling complex AI/ML tasks at the edge and offering cloud integration for enhanced security and video management, making it an ideal solution for manufacturing, automotive, surveillance, energy, and retail industries.

"As companies worldwide embrace digital transformation, Innominds, with its chip-to-cloud solutions and cognition platforms powered in part by Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge processors, is helping drive global digital transformation and innovation in enterprise and industrial IoT deployments," said Dev Singh, Vice President, Business Development and Head of Building, Enterprise & Industrial Automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are excited to collaborate with Innominds to help accelerate enterprise solutions."

Built with cutting-edge technology, Innominds' sensor gateway device utilizes a high-performance Qualcomm® MDM9205 processor, featuring a power-optimized design for extended battery life. It seamlessly integrates with AWS IoT, Azure IoT Hub, and client's IoT platforms, facilitating device provisioning and management. Suitable for diverse applications including supply chain visibility, cold chain tracking, remote telemetry and POS devices, it offers versatility and reliability.

Innominds also offers a value tier module based on Qualcomm Technologies' MDM9205S Modem, which adds efficient and low-power communication using satellite connectivity in remote areas. NTN NB-IoT solutions, featuring direct-to-device 2-way satellite messaging, help serve multiple applications such as asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and emergency response in remote regions.

"As we harness the power of cloud-orchestrated edge AI, we're revolutionizing data processing at the edge, empowering real-time insights and decision-making across diverse applications for enterprises." said Raj Ganti, President of Global Strategic Accounts at Innominds. "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies has helped us to play a pivotal role in enterprise digital transformation."

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs, and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, analytics and data engineering, quality engineering, cloud and DevOps, and security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications. Visit www.innominds.com

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

