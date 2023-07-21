Innovation and Growth Converge at Platinum Guild International - India's 6th Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Platinum Guild International (PGI) concluded yet another successful edition of its annual extravaganza, the 'Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet,' on the 6th and 7th of July 2023. This exclusive gathering, which is by invitation only, has established itself as a cornerstone of the jewellery industry, fostering collaboration and providing a platform to foster lucrative business opportunities between esteemed retailers and manufacturers under the PGI program. Held at the Grand Hyatt Bolgatty in Kochi, the 6th Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet brought together more than 60 retailers and 16 manufacturers. During the two-day event, powerful connections were forged, solidifying its reputation as the go-to platform for both platinum jewellery enthusiasts and industry leaders.

Retailers had the opportunity to explore a myriad of innovative products and designs for potential purchases and restocking, reinforcing platinum jewellery's position as the metal of choice for discerning customers seeking unmatched sophistication and enduring value. Taking place amidst the excitement of the upcoming festive and wedding season, the event played a pivotal role in creating an atmosphere of optimism and anticipation, setting the stage for an exhilarating journey of new collections and designs. PGI curated an array of Platinum Evara, Men of Platinum, and Platinum Love Bands, leaving attendees impressed with their elegance and craftsmanship. Each brand unveiled unique pieces that exemplified the timeless allure of platinum, treating participants to a glimpse of what lies ahead for the season.

"PGI has consistently strived to look at innovation and incremental business opportunities for the precious metal jewellery category, and the success of the 6th edition of the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet further reinforces our commitment to excellence," said Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director of PGI India. "We are immensely grateful to our esteemed retailers and manufacturers for their unwavering partnership, which has been instrumental in driving the robust growth of platinum jewellery. We are confident that the new business opportunities unlocked during this event will receive an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers as we gear up to launch our collections for the festive and wedding season."

Zairin Faizal-Khoo, Head of Market Development at leading platinum producer Anglo American said, "As a proud supporter of PGI India's work, it was great to meet the key stakeholders of the platinum ecosystem in India. The Buyer-Seller Meet, together with PGI India's ongoing design, marketing, and branding activities, demonstrates PGI India's key role in developing the market for platinum jewellery in India. As the economy grows, disposable income rises, and consumer preference evolves, many opportunities exist to expand the uptake of platinum jewellery."

"India is one of the most important markets for PGI, so we are pleased our annual 'Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet' has become a strategic platform for retailers and manufacturers under the PGI programme to develop valuable business opportunities as well as generate new ideas to grow platinum's image among consumers. Branded collections represent a major global growth opportunity for our partners, and the quality and craftsmanship of each platinum jewellery brand demonstrated at the event continues to appeal to distinct segments within India's consumer market," said Tim Schlick, Chief Operating Officer of PGI.

PGI's extensive efforts in elevating platinum's prominence in the industry have yielded remarkable results. By organizing events like the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet, PGI is playing an instrumental role in creating new opportunities for growth and consumer demand.

The 6th edition of the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet has been a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on the jewellery industry and paving the way for a promising future. As retailers and manufacturers eagerly embrace the opportunities unveiled at this event, the anticipation for forthcoming collaborations and innovations in the platinum domain continues to build.

ABOUT PLATINUM GUILD INTERNATIONAL (PGI)

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer-ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development experts.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

ABOUT ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM

Anglo American Platinum Limited is a member of the Anglo American plc Group and is a leading primary producer of platinum group metals. The company is listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange (JSE). Its mining, smelting and refining operations are based in South Africa. Elsewhere in the world, the Group owns Unki Platinum Mine in Zimbabwe. Anglo American Platinum is committed to the highest standards of safety and continues to make a meaningful and sustainable difference in the development of the communities around its operations.

www.angloamericanplatinum.com

PURITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159210/PGI_Platinum_Buyer_Seller_Meet_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159211/PGI_Platinum_Buyer_Seller_Meet_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159212/PGI_Platinum_Buyer_Seller_Meet_3.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159213/PGI_Platinum_Buyer_Seller_Meet_4.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor