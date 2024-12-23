Innovation and Impact Summit hosted by Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi - NCR brings together participants from 36 countries

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 23: Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence (iOE), Delhi-NCR, successfully hosted the Innovation and Impact Summit 2024 in collaboration with the Times Higher Education (THE), a leading global platform for higher education data and insights. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF); Chairman of the Executive Committee of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and Chairman of the National Bureau of Accreditation (NBA), India. The inauguration ceremony featured Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer of THE and Shikhar Malhotra, Chancellor of Shiv Nadar IoE.

The event saw the participation of 380 attendees from diverse sectors, including academia, industry, and government. Over three days, the event explored various critical topics such as AI, space, neuroscience, health innovations, clean energy, sustainability, and many more.

Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum and Chairman of EC National Assessment and Accreditation Council, said, "I am delighted to be a part of this prestigious event celebrating India's remarkable progress in innovation and education. India, moving from 81st to 39th position on the Global Innovation Index in just nine years, reflects the power of blending our rich intellectual heritage with modern innovation. Initiatives like the Atal Innovation Mission and the National Education Policy 2020 transform classrooms into creativity hubs, preparing our youth to tackle global challenges with confidence and ingenuity."

Reflecting on the summit's success, Shikhar Malhotra, Chancellor, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi - NCR, said, "The Impact and Innovation Summit 2024 marks a great moment for Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR. We thank Times Higher Education to host this prestigious event in India for the first time. With participation from 36 countries and discussions spanning domains such as space technology, philanthropy, education and entrepreneurship, these three days were testament to the power of collaboration and diverse perspectives. Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR, as the largest initiative of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, stands firmly rooted in our founder's vision of giving back to society through education and innovation. Events like these reaffirm our commitment to driving meaningful progress, addressing pressing global challenges in higher education, and advancing collective solutions through visionary thinking and cross-sector engagement."

Adding to the sentiment, Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Times Higher Education (THE), stated, "I would like to thank Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi - NCR for providing inspiration, demonstrating the innovation and ensuring the impact of this event by hosting us all here this week. This summit was truly a place to forge new friendships, collaborations, a platform for action, and a call to reassert the role of higher education as a worldwide force of good. The summit provided a unique opportunity to highlight the critical challenges and innovative solutions that will ultimately shape the future of both technology and society. Through meaningful conversations and insightful sessions, we witnessed a remarkable alignment between the aspirations of leading institutions, industry experts, and policymakers. It is our belief that by continuing to foster such exchanges, we can drive the systemic changes needed to address pressing global issues."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor