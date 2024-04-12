Innovation for Atmanirbhar India: AeroDef Manufacturing 2024 Comes to New Delhi, Uniting Aerospace & Defence Manufacturers for Growth & Sustainability

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 12: The Sustainable Development Leaders Council (SDLC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable manufacturing and equitable growth in the Indian industry, is proud to share that the 4th edition of highly successful AeroDef India is scheduled to take place from April 18-20, 2024, at the Yashobhoomi, India International Convention Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Building upon the resounding success of its previous editions held in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, AeroDef India 2024 promises to be a pivotal event for the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing sector. With a focus on facilitating collaboration and growth, the exhibition aims to assist Indian Defence Equipment Manufacturers in sourcing components, input materials, assemblies, and sub-assemblies from the burgeoning defence MSME sector in India.

"AeroDef India 2024 provides a unique platform for both Indian and international aerospace and defence equipment manufacturers to procure raw materials, components, sub-assemblies, and finished products," said Dr Sukhjinder Singh, Founder & President of the Sustainable Development Leaders Council. This event also offers MSMEs the opportunity to showcase their capabilities, skills, and manufacturing expertise to OEMs, strategic partners, and PSUs.

The previous three editions of AeroDef India brought together over 120 MSMEs eager to supply to Defence Manufacturing units, including PSUs, OFBs, Indian and international private manufacturers. This year's event expects an even more robust turnout, with a diverse visitor profile comprising Procurement, Supply Chain, Materials, Production, and Subcontracting heads from DPSUs like HAL, BEML, and DRDO, as well as Indian private players such as Tata Advanced, Aditya Birla Group, Kalyani Group, Godrej, L&T, Reliance, and international majors like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. The exhibiting profile of AeroDef India 2024 encompasses a wide range of specialties, including but not limited to Speciality Materials, Composites, Alloy Sensors, Controls, Instrumentation, Automation & Robotics, Design Engineering & IT Solutions, Electronics Components, Semiconductors & Deep Electronics Solutions, Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO)Testing, Simulation, Prototyping, Engineering & Processing, Casting, Forging, Sheet Metal, Forming, Component Manufacturer & Suppliers, Other Tools & Suppliers (Like Fabric and glass)

For more information about AeroDef India 2024 and to inquire about participation, please contact Harsh Pawar, Project Manager, Sustainable Development Leaders Council, via email at harsh@aerodefindiaexpo.com.

The Sustainable Development Leaders Council is committed to driving sustainable manufacturing practices, clean energy transition, green supply chains, circular economy initiatives, and equitable growth in the Indian industry. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, SDLC aims to foster innovation and resilience while promoting environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

