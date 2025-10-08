Innovation Just Found its New Address - JECRC University, Jaipur

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8: Breaking through a pool of over 1,600 top talents across India, JECRC's dynamic team "Social Pixelators" has clinched the First Prize at the prestigious ServiceNow University HackNow - India 2025, organized under the ServiceNow AI Skills Summit with support from Deloitte.

The star team - Priyal Gupta, Saanvi Jain, Aaditya Mittal, and Kartikeya Sharma, all B.Tech CSE, 4th Year students, wowed the judges with their cutting-edge innovation, a "Social Media Engagement Tracker."

This smart platform aggregates real-time brand data from Instagram and Facebook, conducts AI-powered sentiment analysis, and delivers actionable insights, all wrapped in a seamless ServiceNow dashboard.

Judged by a global panel including Jayney Howson, SVP - Global Learning & Development, ServiceNow, and senior architects from Deloitte, the JECRC innovators made it to the Top 5 Finalists before being crowned National Winners at the grand finale hosted at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Their victory didn't just earn them iPads, certificates, and thunderous applause, but also nationwide recognition for redefining how tech can serve business intelligence.

University leaders hailed this win as a "powerful reflection of JECRC's hands-on learning ecosystem" - one that constantly bridges classroom knowledge with real-world problem solving and inspires a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about their journey, the Social Pixelators team credited their success to constant mentorship, relentless teamwork, and the vibrant innovation environment at JECRC University. "Being mentored by industry leaders and competing with India's best minds - this experience was beyond transformative," the team shared.

With this milestone, Jaipur has once again made its mark on India's innovation map, and JECRC University hopes this win will ignite a new wave of creative problem-solvers who code, think, and build for impact.

