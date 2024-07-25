Innovation Mission Punjab, IIT Ropar - TIF AWaDH, and India Sanitation Coalition Propel 10 WASH Startups with the SWACH Accelerator Program

BusinessWire India

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 25: Innovation Mission Punjab (IMPunjab) in collaboration with IIT Ropar - TIF AWaDH and India Sanitation Coalition, is excited to announce the first cohort for the SWACH Accelerator Program. This meticulously crafted initiative is designed to propel startups in the Water, Sanitation, Hygiene, and Waste Management (WASH) sector in India to new heights, focusing on scalability, sustainability, and investment readiness.

A Collaborative Effort for a Sustainable Future: About the SWACH Accelerator Program

The SWACH Accelerator Program was launched under the aegis of Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar and IIT Guwahati, Pramod Bhasin, Founder and former CEO of Genpact, and Naina Lal Kidwai, former Country Head of HSBC India. Their visionary leadership and commitment to innovation have been instrumental in shaping this transformative program. SWACH Accelerator Program brings together the technical prowess of IIT Ropar, TIF AWaDH, the business acumen of Innovation Mission Punjab, and the sectoral expertise of India Sanitation Coalition.

Out of hundreds of applications, 10 startups have been selected by the esteemed jury. These startups represent the forefront of innovation in the WASH sector and have demonstrated exceptional potential to make a significant impact. 50% of startups are solving for Waste Management, 30% for Water Management, 10% for Sanitation and 10% for Hygiene. Notably, 30% of startups are led by Women founders. Over the next six months, these startups will benefit from a tailored program designed to propel their growth and success.

Selected Startups:

1. Integerspin: Revolutionises waste management in India with advanced vacuum technology. Following the PEMSR Act of 2013, they launched India's first vacuum truck for wet and dry waste, along with an eco-friendly product lineup including vacuum toilets, road sweepers, trailers, and skids.

2. Celligo: Tackles high costs and material shortages in sanitary pad manufacturing with super-absorbent inserts. They enable biodegradable pads on conventional machines, reducing plastic waste and boosting sustainability.

3. GreenBrigade: Addresses India's waste segregation crisis, improving efficiency by 85% with a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution for the 1.7 lakh tons of daily waste, 95% of which is unsegregated.

4. Paving+: Turns construction plastic waste into sustainable pavers using the P-20 and P-80 processes, diverting waste from landfills and promoting eco-friendly construction materials.

5. InWaste Technologies: Addresses the problem of over 80% unsegregated household waste. They're developing a mobile app for waste segregation and organic waste management, including daily cow dung collection, to boost efficiency and support sustainability.

6. Econscious: Tackles India's plastic waste crisis, recycling 9.46 million tonnes annually, with 40% uncollected. They convert plastic into aesthetic furniture promoting sustainability and a circular economy.

7. Aryav Eco-friendly Resources: Provides water solutions for stressed areas, including atmospheric water harvesters that extract clean water from the air, supplying pure, alkaline water without pipes.

8. Nanokriti: Uses innovative nanobubble technology to tackle sanitation challenges by treating stagnant water, managing food processing, and hospital sanitation. The tech eliminates algae and bacteria, enhancing water quality and promoting sustainability.

9. New Unnat India Techno Solution & Innovation: Addresses water scarcity in India with innovative products. They offer a low-cost Greywater Recycling Machine for domestic use and the Shuddham water purifier and cooler for rural communities, providing safe drinking water affordably and sustainably.

10. Green Aadhaar: Enhances waste management with a cloud-based ERP system that streamlines operations, reduces costs, and improves data visibility for municipalities and recyclers, promoting sustainability and efficiency.

The program will provide comprehensive support to help these startups scale their operations and reach, emphasizing sustainable solutions for long-term impact and tailored guidance to become investment-ready.

As these 10 startups begin their journey with the SWACH Accelerator Program, the WASH sector in India stands on the brink of transformative change. With dedicated support and a shared vision for sustainability, these ventures are set to lead the way towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future.

