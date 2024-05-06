Innovations in Health Insurance: Get 100 per cent claim amount with ACKO

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 6: In recent years, the health insurance industry has undergone positive changes with new features and offers that make buying and using a health insurance policy much easier. Innovative thinking on the insurer's part and acceptance by the regulator has made it possible for the industry to grow rapidly. This is also why ACKO Insurance is able to provide unique insurance solutions. One such innovative offering is full claim amount without deductions. Let's understand why insurers make deductions on the claim amount.

Why do claim amounts have deductions?

There are multiple reasons why claim amounts have deductions. Let's deep dive into a few.

* Room rent limit: Most health insurance plans specify a room rent limit for a hospital stay. This is the limit up to which you can choose your hospital room. If you choose a room that costs more than the room rent limit of the policy, your entire hospital bill is affected. Then, the insurance company will deduct additional changers from the claim amount.

* Co-pay: Some health plans have a feature called co-pay or copayment. Where you and the insurer decide upon a percentage of the claim amount that you will bear. Then, if you raise a claim, the insurance company will only pay their part of the claim amount. Thus, leading to a partial payment towards the hospital bills. You need to bear the remaining amount.

* Deductibles: This is a set amount that the insurer will deduct from the claim amount. The amount of deductibles can be set by you while buying the health insurance policy. Some people set deductibles to help lower their premiums. But this also leads to a lower claim amount.

* Non-medical expenses: Most insurance companies deduct costs like hospital admission charges, nutritionist or dietician charges, housekeeping charges, cost of toothpaste and toothbrush, surgical blades, barber charges, etc. This deductions lead to a decreased claim amount.

How does ACKO provide a 100 per cent claim amount?

ACKO, a digital insurance company, has been gaining attention in the Indian insurance market for its focus on customers and smart solutions. One of the things that sets ACKO apart is how they promise to give policyholders the full claim amount. That's rare because many insurers add deductibles, co-payments, and hidden charges. So, how does ACKO manage to do this when others often try to reduce payouts?

* The use of technology: ACKO's secret lies in using technology and data to make things smoother and cheaper. They do most of their work online, which saves money compared to traditional insurance companies with lots of offices. It means they can offer good coverage without being expensive.

* Risk management using complex algorithms: They've come up with smart ways to figure out risks using computer programs. This helps them offer fair prices while still making sure people get enough coverage.

* Easy claims: When it comes to handling claims, they've set up systems to do it quickly and with less hassle. By using computers and digital tools, they can check claims fast and accurately, avoiding delays and mistakes.

Quick health claims with ACKO

ACKO makes claiming health insurance simpler and faster with its smart system. They use technology to speed up the process and avoid mistakes, meaning you get your money quicker without any hassle.

1. Multiple network hospitals for instant cashless claims: ACKO teams up with lots of hospitals and clinics, which helps them get better deals on medical costs. They have more than 14,300 hospitals in their network where you can avail cashless insurance. This means they can cover your entire claim without asking you for more money.

2. Transparent claims: What's more, ACKO believes in keeping things clear and honest. They make sure you understand your insurance fully, and they're always there to help you out if you need it.

So, when it comes to health insurance, ACKO stands out for giving you the full amount without compromising on quality or unnecessarily complicating the terms and conditions.

Other unique features offered by ACKO

ACKO stands out from the competition with some distinct features. Here are a few examples.

* No Waiting Period

The ACKO Platinum Health Plans do not have any waiting period on disclosed conditions. That means you get coverage right from the first day of the policy. It's a straightforward benefit that offers immediate peace of mind.

* Multiple ambulance trip coverage

Emergencies can be unpredictable, and ACKO understands that. With this feature, you're covered for more than one ambulance trip if the situation calls for it. It's a practical addition to their insurance plans.

* Unique built-in add-ons

When you're feeling unwell and need medical advice instantly, a quick call puts you in touch with a doctor. This is possible through the Doctor on-call add-on. Additionally, you get the Room Rent Waiver Add-on, and Non-medical Expenses Waiver Add-on.

Take away

ACKO is one of the few insurance companys in today's market that puts the customers first and offers unique features that are useful for them. Check out all types of insurance plans offered at www.acko.com. Here you will find insurance solutions for safeguarding your car, bike, health, travel, and life.

