Innovations in Orthopedic Care: Experts Insights on Bone & Joint Day

As Bone & Joint Day approaches, the spotlight is on the groundbreaking advancements transforming orthopedic care. This article delves into the latest innovations reshaping the field, from revolutionary surgical techniques to cutting-edge rehabilitation technologies. We've gathered insights from leading experts who are at the forefront of these developments, providing a comprehensive look at how these advancements are improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life.

Dr. Pardeep Bageja, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic And Knee Surgeon, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi

Total knee replacement surgery, mainly done for severe arthritis of the knee joint(osteoarthritis/rheumatoid arthritis), has been improvised over the number of years in terms of the design of implants/use of computer navigation; now we all surgeons are updating our knowledge & shifting to use robots in total knee replacement surgery aiming to have more accuracy in placement of femur and tibial component to increase the longevity of implants to reduce the number of revision surgery due to Malpositioning of components/avoiding patella malt racking and also to increase the patient satisfaction in reducing post-op pain. Robotic innovation, along with surgeon control, is a great combination for the great success of knee replacement surgery.

Osteoporosis is a silent disease of bones (bone mineral density and bone mass decrease), which can lead to an increased risk of fracture. There were no special plates in the last decade, and now we have lock plates to take care of osteoporotic fractures along with newer medications (teriparatide/denosumab) I always recommend my patients to have a bone mineral density (if their age is higher than 45 years /postmenopausal female if patients are smoker/drinker) I always advise my patients to have Milk curd fish dry fruits and seasonal fruits in their diet to have healthy bones.

Dr Mohit Vij, M.B.B.S, D. Ortho, D.N.B( Ortho), Fellowship in Joint Replacement & Pelvi Acetabular Surgeries. Consultant Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Khanna, Punjab

“Bone & Joint Day is a significant occasion to recognize the advancements and innovations in orthopedic care. As an orthopedic surgeon, I have witnessed remarkable progress in surgical techniques, materials, and rehabilitation approaches that have revolutionized patient outcomes,” says Dr. Mohit Vij. “Advancements in biomaterials and tissue engineering are paving the way for more effective joint replacements and repairs. These innovations not only improve the quality of life for patients but also enhance the overall efficiency and success rates of orthopedic procedures.

Moreover, the advent of 3D printing technology has allowed for the creation of customized implants tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy, significantly improving fit and function. Regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, is showing promise in promoting natural healing and tissue regeneration. These cutting-edge advancements are transforming the landscape of orthopedic care, ensuring that patients receive state-of-the-art treatment for their musculoskeletal conditions.”

Dr. Rohil Singh Kakkar, MBBS, D.Ortho, MS Ortho, Fellowship in Trauma & Joint Replacement Surgery, Faculty Member – Royal College of Surgeons of England, Consultant Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon, Marble City Hospital, Rajasthan

Dr. Rohil Singh Kakkar, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon with a subspecialty in Joint Replacement Surgeries, shares valuable insights into innovations in arthroplasty.

Several technologies have changed the way that joint replacement surgeries are done. These include robotics and computer navigation, 3D printed implants, smart sensors and other wearables and augmented reality. Total knee replacement surgery, which is primarily performed for severe osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, has improved over the years in terms of implant design and computer navigation use. Today, all joint replacement surgeons are upgrading their knowledge and using robots in total knee replacement surgery with the goal of increasing accuracy in femur and tibial component placement to lengthen the lifespan of implants, decrease the need for revision surgery because of component misplacement or patella maltracking, and improve patient satisfaction by minimising post-operative pain. Moreover, digital templating technology allows orthopaedic surgeons to create precise digital templates, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of the patient’s anatomy and optimal implant sizing. Robot-assisted surgery is one of the latest innovations in joint replacement. During robot-assisted surgery, the surgeon is in complete control with the robot as their guide. This technique uses 3D mapping to help your surgeon create a plan for surgery based on your unique anatomy. Most patients who are candidates for joint replacement are also candidates for robotic surgery.

Dr. Rohil Singh Kakkar’s pioneering approaches address challenging orthopedic cases more accurately and also establish a new standard for excellence in joint replacement surgeries in Jaipur and Kishangarh.

Dr. Sanjeev Varma, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MBA (HCS), Orthopaedic & Wellness

Consultant – Sanjeevan Bone, Joint & Wellness Clinic, Sr. Consultant – Fortis

Hospital, New Delhi

As a practising orthopedic surgeon for over 34 years, it is my observation that orthopaedics has witnessed a significant evolution in enhancing patient care but core time-tested principles of care need to be still remembered.

The significant recent exciting and useful innovations that readily come to mind are- Robotics and AI, 3D printing and bioprinting, Augmented & virtual reality, Mis-techniques, Customised implants & prosthesis, Regenerative medicine & biologics, Telemedicine & remote patient monitoring, ERAS enhanced recovery after surgery and better pain management techniques, Enhanced health insurance coverage and patient awareness, Precision diagnostic techniques, CAS-computer assisted surgery, PACS-picture archiving & communication system, Enhanced rehabilitative methods. But the time tested & perhaps forgotten innovations provided by nature itself still need to be highlighted ⁃ Nature's innovative methods of caring, regular outdoor exercise, Regulated lifestyle & sleep patterns, Stress & weight management, Reduction in smoking & alcohol, Access to a caring family & friends, Being in harmony with nature. So the best innovation is to sync with nature-link with nature.

Dr. Arvind B. Goregaonkar is Professor and Head of the Orthopaedic Department at LTM Medical College and Hospital, Sion, Mumbai.

PARTIAL KNEE REPLACEMENT, also known as a UKR (Unicondylar Knee Replacement)or Microplasty. This is a specialized surgery where only half of the Knee Joint is replaced, which is arthritic due to advancing age. whereas half of the original knee is untouched. It's logical surgery for Knee Joint Arthritis when patients present in the early stage of the disease where only the medial half of the knee joint is affected. About 40% to 50% of the patients who undergo TKR can be managed by UKR if the patient presents and agrees to surgery earlier. There are specific criteria and guidelines that need to be followed before the surgery.

UKR is relatively shorter, smaller surgery with a small incision, minimal blood loss and quick recovery. The Implant is smaller in size and lasts for 15 -20 years. UKR is used essentially in young arthritic patients.

Dr. Shashidhar B.K, MBBS, MS, DNB, MNAMS, FNB(Spine Surgery), FMISS (Singapore, Germany, UK), Consultant Spine Surgeon, Bangalore Spine Specialist Clinic, Bangalore

As part of the Spine surgeons community, I’ve seen innovation transform spine care. On Bone and Joint Day, I’m excited to share how Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols and minimally invasive surgery have improved patient outcomes. Our community is at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies and techniques, and I’m proud to be a part of it. Some innovations guiding Current Spine Specialist practice include:

-Personalized Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols for streamlined recovery

-Minimally invasive procedures for less pain and scarring

-Advanced imaging and navigation systems for precision in Surgery.

-Evidence-based practices for optimal rehabilitation and physiotherapy

Join me and the spine surgeons’ community in celebrating Bone and Joint Day. Together, let’s stand tall and live life to the fullest!”.

Dr. Ajith Chandrasekar (P.T.), Senior Spine Specialist, QI Spine Clinic, Bangalore

Dr. Ajith Chandrasekar, Senior Spine Specialist, says, “Innovations in orthopaedic care have revolutionized how we approach spine health, offering new hope to patients suffering from debilitating conditions. The integration of advanced technologies such as Non-surgical spine treatment, AI-based diagnosis & treatment approaches, and multimodal physical therapy rehabilitation has significantly improved patient outcomes. These advancements not only reduce recovery times but also enhance the precision and effectiveness of treatments. On Bone & Joint Day, it is crucial to acknowledge the strides we have made in understanding and treating spine conditions. As a Senior Spine Specialist, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of these innovations on patients’ lives. Our commitment to continuous research and development in orthopaedic care ensures that we can provide the best possible solutions tailored to each patient’s unique needs. By embracing these cutting-edge techniques, we are not just treating conditions but actively working towards restoring mobility, alleviating pain, and improving the overall quality of life for our patients.

Dr Anurag Awasthi, Director- Orthopedics & Joint Surgery, Kimaya Healthcare, Gurgaon, Sr. Consultant ( Visiting)- Artemis Hospital; C K Birla Hospital, Gurgaon

There is a paradigm shift in the management of Orthopedic Injuries during the last few years. Multiple studies have renewed focus towards the use of Biologics in the natural recovery of tissue and bone injuries.

Biologics such as Autologous bone grafts have been used for decades, encouraging fracture healing. Hormone supplements like PTH (Parathormone) are now routinely used in fractures of the elderly population. There are new treatment options to reverse Osteoporosis, like Denosumab therapy.

To top it all, we have found encouraging results in the treatment of Sports Injury and Arthritis using growth factors derived from Bone Marrow ( BMAC or Bone marrow mesenchymal cell) and Peripheral blood (platelet-rich plasma). The use of PRP or BMAC releases a large concentration of growth factors at the injury site to stimulate healing.

While PRP therapy can be done in a patient clinic under local anaesthesia, Bone Marrow aspiration requires a hospital setup to avoid the risk of infection or pain at the procedure site.

Over the past few years, we have successfully helped our patients recover from Knee Arthritis, Early Cartilage damage, Chondromalacia, Partial to complete ACL Tear, Meniscus Tear, Rotator cuff tear of Shoulder, Frozen Shoulder, Tennis Elbow, Plantar fasciitis, Trochanteric bursitis etc.

Dr. Vidyasagar Chandankere, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Hyderabad

The saying that “Health is wealth” is a very old and perfect axiom. Just like the Iron pillars in the building provide structural support, our bones support and protect the body's organs. Not only that but our joints give us the mobility to propel our body and to do day-to-day activities. That is why it is important to have good bone health.

Many don't know that our bones are replaced continuously every day; speed is also affected by our physical activity and nutritional status.

Our increasing dependency on phones and artificial intelligence is also making us less physically active. I advise everyone to break this chain and engage in daily physical activity and a good, healthy, balanced diet. Walking regularly in nature helps to relieve our stress. A sedentary lifestyle and junk foods are killing our future generations. We must also refrain from alcohol and tobacco consumption. It's high time to introspect and change all that by modifying our lifestyle and diet and engaging with Mother Nature. To learn more about Dr. Vidyasagar Chandankere, log on to – https://drvidyasagarc.com/

Dr. K. N. R. Srikanth, AFRCS, MSc (Wrightington), FRCS (Eng) Tr & Orth, Senior Joint Replacement, Managing Trustee SKHNR & INR Charitable trust, Bangalore, India

Dr. Srikanth K N, Proprietor & MD. SSOC, Gavipuram Bangalore, is revolutionising orthopaedics in India with cutting-edge innovations like the joint Vedo, the personalised knee & hip replacement surgery, by use of Iron Man robotics & Artificial intelligence in Orthopaedics & health care that pushes the boundaries of traditional practices. His approach integrates advanced surgical techniques with state-of-the-art technology, significantly enhancing patient outcomes. One notable advancement is the use of state-of-the-art The Joint Vedo, a Regenerative Medicine technology that avoids knee replacement surgery. Additionally, Dr. Srikanth leverages sophisticated AI tools to tailor personalised treatment plans, ensuring precise interventions and better overall results. His emphasis on continuous research and adaptation of global best practices exemplifies a commitment to elevating orthopaedic care standards in the developing world. Through these pioneering methods, Dr. Srikanth k n not only addresses complex orthopaedic conditions with greater accuracy but also sets a new benchmark for excellence in this field in India. The future is NOW at SSOC!.

Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy, Sr. Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai

“Innovations in orthopedic care have revolutionized the way we approach complex surgeries and patient recovery,” says Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy, a leading expert in Robotic Knee & Hip Replacement, Arthroscopy, and Spine Surgery. “The integration of robotic technology in joint replacement surgeries has significantly enhanced precision, reducing the margin of error and improving patient outcomes. These advancements allow us to tailor procedures to the unique anatomical needs of each patient, ensuring a higher success rate and faster recovery times.”

Dr. Reddy emphasizes the transformative impact of minimally invasive techniques in arthroscopy and spine surgery. “Minimally invasive procedures are game-changers. They reduce the trauma associated with traditional open surgeries, leading to less post-operative pain and quicker rehabilitation. Patients can return to their daily activities much sooner, which is immensely gratifying as a surgeon.”

He concludes, “The future of orthopedic care is incredibly promising with continuous innovations. Our commitment is to adopt these advancements, providing our patients with the highest standard of care and improving their quality of life.”

Dr. Vaibhav Jain – Spine and Orthopaedic Surgeon MBBS, M.S. Orthopaedics Fellowship in Endoscopic Spine Surgery, Assistant professor( Orthopaedics ), Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

On World Bone and Joint Day, it's important to emphasize the benefits of a balanced diet and regular exercise for maintaining healthy joints and bones. For those with osteoarthritis, treatment options extend beyond knee replacement. The orthopedic field offers a variety of solutions, including ortho-biologics and knee preservation surgery, which can be highly effective. Similarly, advancements in spine care mean that not all spine-related issues require surgery. Today, patients can choose from a range of treatments, such as ortho-biologics, minimally invasive techniques, and endoscopic surgery, in addition to traditional open surgery. These modern approaches often result in excellent outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. By staying informed about these options, individuals can make better decisions for their joint and spine health, leading to improved quality of life and reduced discomfort. To learn more about Dr. Vaibhav Jain, log on to – https://drvaibhavorthospine.com/

