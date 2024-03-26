Innovative 280 4WD Lion Series Launched by Captain Tractors with 100+ Deliveries, Revolutionizing Farming

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: On 15th March, Captain Tractors established an important milestone in Their journey. Captain 280 4wd Lion range was proudly launched by Captain Tractors at Nashik, Maharashtra. Powerfull butAffordable tractor with premium features in comfort and style, this tractor has an array of remarkable features designed to enhance the farming experience.

Farmers will now be able to work effortlessly at night with its equipped projector head lamps. Comfort has been prioritized in this Captain 280 4wd Lion series tractor with plush seats so farmers can work for long hours without strain. Strong oil brakes provide reliable stopping power in case of emergency.

Additionally, the tractor’s side-shifting slide mesh transmission allows for seamless gear changes without interrupting operation. The hydrostatic steering system reduces driver efforts, especially during low speeds. The inclusion of a linkage system effectively transfers weight and resistance from implements to the tractor’s drive wheels.

Powered by a twin cylinder engine, this tractor delivers smooth operation with low vibrations, leading to extended component life and minimal maintenance requirements. Additionally, the engine runs cooler and burns fuel cleaner for enhanced efficiency.

Loaded with premium features like new styling, led lights, internal battery placement and wide foot floor with rubber mats and pedals, this tractor sets a new standard for comfort, efficiency and durability in the agricultural industry. It should be noted that the maintenance cost of this tractor for the farmers is very low so that the efficiency increases. Along with this, the power of this Captain 280 4WD lion Series tractor is many times more than any other tractors available in this range.

The launch event was attended by over 800 farmers and over 2500 online Viewers. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as they unveiled the Lion of the Farm. From engaging entertainment programs to informative knowledge-sharing sessions, the event was a celebration of agriculture and innovation.

The Managing Director of the company Mr. Rajeshbhai Movaliya is feeling proud to deliver the excellent product of these Captain tractors to the customers. Not only that Captain Tractor, as a token of appreciation to their customers, organized an exciting lucky draw competition. Every 25 customers who purchased a Captain 280 4wd tractor stood a chance to win a brand-new motorcycle. Captain Tractors believes in bringing positive change in the agriculture sector through innovation and customer-centricity. Their tractors are a testament to this belief offering comfort, style and affordability to their valued customers.

They sincerely thanks everyone who participated in this event and contributed to its success. Captain Tractors believes that together we will continue to achieve success and prosperity in the farming industry.

