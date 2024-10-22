Innovative India on the rise: patent filings boom as innovation thrives

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: India has seen remarkable growth in global innovation, as reflected by the rise in the country's patent filings over the past decade. From 26,807 filings in 2014 to over 1 lakh in 2024, the numbers highlight a significant increase in research and development across various sectors. This boom in patent activity showcases how innovation is becoming central to India's economy.

The surge in filings started around 2015 and has continued strongly, driven by a mix of technological advancements and expanding industries.

Geetika Dubey Manager at GreyB, stated several key industries are leading this growth, with the Internet of Things (IoT) standing out. Patents in connected devices and smart networks are on the rise, driven by the need for smarter solutions across sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and urban infrastructure. India's focus on digitization is making IoT a key area of development.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are also major contributors. Patents related to drug discovery, biological organisms, and medical treatments reflect India's growing expertise in healthcare innovation. With the ongoing global challenges in health, Indian researchers and companies are stepping up efforts to innovate in drug development and biotech solutions.

Sustainable energy is another field seeing strong growth. Patents in solar power, battery technologies, and electric power systems highlight the country's push toward cleaner, more efficient energy sources. India's focus on developing green technologies is helping reduce carbon emissions and creating opportunities for growth in the renewable energy sector.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data technologies also show impressive patent growth. AI innovations, from machine learning to data processing, are becoming a core part of India's technological development. These patents are shaping the finance, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors, pushing India further into the digital age.

According to Geetika Dubey, Manager, GreyB another key trend is the international expansion of Indian innovations. Increasingly, Indian inventors and companies are filing patents with global authorities, such as the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the European Patent Office (EPO), and the United States Patent Office. This indicates a growing interest in protecting intellectual property beyond India and tapping into international markets.

Technology companies like Samsung Electronics, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Qualcomm lead patent filings. These firms drive much of the R&D in India, filing thousands of patents in electronics, communications, and software. However, academic institutions are also playing a vital role.

Organizations like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Lovely Professional University have made significant contributions, showing that research collaboration between industry and academia is strengthening. IIT Madras has seen a remarkable 1,479% increase in patents granted, growing from 19 in 2018 to 300 in 2023. This impressive leap underscores the institution's expanding role in driving innovation and research.

One surprising development has been the rise of non-traditional sectors in the patent landscape. For instance, Sabyasachi Calcutta LLP, known for fashion, filed over 1,100 patents in 2023, signaling that even industries like fashion are investing in innovation. The footwear industry is also making strides in innovation. Relaxo Footwears and Walkaroo, with 186 and 170 patents, are developing new materials, sustainable production methods, and advanced technologies like ergonomic improvements and smart footwear features. This shows that even in traditionally low-tech sectors, companies recognize the need to innovate to stay competitive.

India is also growing in the technology and digital services field. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with 416 patents, and HCL Technologies, with 64, are at the forefront of developments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital transformation. Their focus on these cutting-edge technologies is not only helping shape the future of IT but is also establishing India as a key player in the global tech landscape added Geetika Dubey, Manager, GreyB

Innovation is also thriving across a diverse range of sectors. Companies like Jio Platforms in telecommunications, Havells India in electrical equipment, UPL in agrochemicals, and Sterlite Technologies in optical fiber and cable solutions demonstrate India's broad scope of innovation.

Smaller and emerging companies are also contributing to the surge in patent activity. Firms like Reflect Sculpt Pvt Ltd and Numeros Motors are part of India's vibrant innovation ecosystem. These companies may not be household names, but their strong focus on R&D is helping drive the country's intellectual property landscape forward.

The automotive sector is also contributing to the patent boom. Companies like Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, and Tata Motors are investing in electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and related technologies. As the world shifts towards sustainable transport, India will become a key player in this transition.

This broadening of patent activity shows that innovation is becoming central to more diverse areas of the economy.

In summary, India's rise in patent filings highlights the growing importance of innovation in the country's development. With advancements in technology, healthcare, energy, and AI, the country is on track to make even more significant contributions to global innovation. The increase in patents from large corporations and smaller companies across various industries reflects a dynamic and evolving innovation ecosystem. As Indian inventors push boundaries, the country's global influence in research and development is only set to grow.

Inputs shared by Geetika Dubey, Manager, GreyB

