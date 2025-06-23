Innovative Project Management Services Collaborates with a Premium Beverage Brand for an Environmental Project in Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 23: On the occasion of World Environment Day (5th June), a leading luxury beverage brand in partnership with the Centre of CSR & Sustainability Excellence (CCSE) and Shri Ramuchit Memorial Foundation successfully launched Phase 2 of its CSR initiative, advancing its commitment to environmental stewardship, urban renewal, and the well-being of communities in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Following the success of the road safety initiative in Gurgaon, Phase 2 of the CSR project pivots to environmental renewal, spearheading the plantation of 450 native trees and sustainable fencing in polluted urban zones. The plant species include Ficus, Canna, Hamelia, Kaner, and carpet grasses. These plantations are pollution-resistant, known for dust absorption and oxygen production, and selected in consultation with urban ecologists.

The project launch witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including a representative from the corporate donor, the ACP of Delhi Police (South), project managers from CCSE, members of the local administration, and esteemed members of the horticulture department, marking a powerful collaborative step towards a greener Delhi.

The CSR initiative focused on a specific area in Vasant Kunj, near the ONGC building and Ambience Mall, including portions of a park, affected by air pollution, trash accumulation, and urban heating. Through plantations and a cleaning drive, the area was successfully revived. The initiative will also provide Long Term Maintenance support for the plantations to ensure survival and ecological impact. The project also aims to improve community aesthetics by creating a green buffer zone in one of the city's most densely populated and pollution-prone areas.

Speaking at the launch event, a representative from the corporate donor remarked:

"As a part of our commitment towards environmental protection and sustenance, we're proud to stand beside our partners and local communities to plant hope in a highly polluted zone. Through green interventions and maintenance, we aim to spark long-term transformation. Our future projects in Gurgaon & Delhi will cater to other important social issues for greater community impact."

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chairman of CCSE and CEO of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation), added, "Urban ecosystems need urgent healing. This project is not just about planting trees, but about restoring balance between people and nature. Our goal is to create replicable models for corporate-community partnerships in environmental restoration."

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of Shri Ramuchit Memorial Foundation, said, "Environmental sustainability is not just a goal, it's a responsibility we all share. At Shri Ramuchit Memorial Foundation, we are proud to partner in this transformative initiative that not only restores green cover but also improves the quality of life for communities in Vasant Kunj. Together, through collaborative action, we aim to build cleaner, greener, and healthier urban spaces for future generations."

Mr. Vijay Malik, ACP, Delhi Police stated, "As protectors of our city, we must promote the right to breathe clean air and live in healthy surroundings. We welcome this corporate social responsibility initiative and public private partnership as a commendable step in reclaiming Delhi's green lungs. Together, with responsible citizens and institutions, we can transform urban neglection into sustainable spaces that protect both nature and humanity."

The project also aligns with multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals, i.e.,

* SDG 3: Good Health & Well-being

* SDG 11: Sustainable Cities & Communities

* SDG 13: Climate Action

* SDG 15: Life on Land

In sync with the success of Phase 1, the second phase further cements the corporate donor's vision of socially responsible, environmentally conscious urban development.

