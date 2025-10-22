Innovatiview Honored as 'Electronic Security Solutions Provider of the Year' at BW Security World Excellence Awards 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 22: Innovatiview, a technology solutions provider specializing in integrated examination security solutions, has been awarded with the 'Electronic Security Solutions Provider of the Year' at the 2nd Annual BW Security World Excellence Awards 2025.

The winners were determined by an eminent jury panel of industry experts, and the nominees were evaluated on parameters such as implementation of ideas and their impact on the security industry.

The company is a technology-based security solutions for examinations, elections, and events, which includes CCTV surveillance, biometric control, frisking, and VoIP communication systems, providing end-to-end security in the examination and election security solutions. Innovatiview remains one of the first companies in India to introduce and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technology in CCTV surveillance and accurate touchless biometric verification solutions for impersonation control in examinations.

Ankit Agarwal, Promoter & Whole Time Director, Innovatiview, said, "This award represents the shared vision of the promoters at Innovatiview, Ashish Mittal - Promoter & Whole Time Director, Vishal Mittal - Promoter and Whole-time Director, and Abhishek Agarwal, Promoter and Whole-time Director, who have dedicated themselves to the creation of fair assessments through safe and secure examination security solutions. This award is also a recognition of the commitment of our employees and vendor partners, who have contributed unceasingly to make this possible. Finally, we appreciate the confidence our clients have placed in us with their most critical needs. The immense belief in us provides the fuel to give the best quality of service on every assignment, with integrity, transparency and safety."

The company's security and surveillance solutions have been admired by several clients across India. Using advanced tech, Innovatiview has secured 735 exams across India and has, monitored 44,045 exam venues in FY 2024 and has the ability to cater across 28 states and 8 union territories, In the same year, the company scanned over 44.15 million biometrics in its examination security projects.

Innovatiview India Limited is a technology solutions provider specializing in integrated security, system integration, IT equipment rental, edutainment and logistics services for mission-critical operations across India. Innovatiview's offerings include biometric verification, AI-powered surveillance, GPS tracking, system integration and technology rentals that ensure security, transparency and operational excellence for examinations, elections, events and institutional operations.

Innovatiview has delivered solutions for over 150 clients across 28 states and 8 Union Territories, including marquee projects for UPSC, Election Commission of India, G20 Summit, Delhi Police, Central Warehousing Corporation and more.

For more information, log in to www.innovatiview.com.

Innovatiview India Private Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

The DRHP is available on the website of the SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP / Prospectus, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor