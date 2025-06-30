Innoviti Achieves EBITDA Profitability

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30: Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., India's largest payments-centric retail SaaS platform for enterprise brands and their SME channel partners, today announced achieving EBITDA profitability for the month of May 2025, three months ahead of plan, marking a key milestone in its journey towards sustainable growth. The performance was powered by robust demand and operational efficiencies across all three of its core product lines: innoviti unipay, innoviti genie, and innoviti link.

* Strong growth across all product lines achieves target 3 months ahead of plan

Innoviti unipay, India's leading revenue assurance software powers 18 of top 20 retail enterprises in the country, helping enhance revenue assurance by providing a clear, real-time view of sales, payments and bank realizations net of charges. Innoviti genie is a sales acceleration software that helps more than 4000 local mobile merchants with high agency sell more with higher margins than ever before. Innoviti link, India's highest-rated payment links app, enables more than 6000 local merchants expand their boundaries by collecting online payments from remote customers without collection anxiety.

The key highlights of the achievement were:

* EBITDA positive as of May 2025 vs. planned August 2025.

* Profitability achieved at an ARR of Rs. 180 Cr., highlighting the strong SaaS component in Innoviti's products, now constituting > 70%+ of revenues.

* All three product lines registered strong growth with overall revenues increasing 32% year-on-year.

The early profitability underscores Innoviti's strong software value addition on payment layers through continuous investments in product innovation. A carefully crafted go-to-market and customer success strategy have ensured that new acquisitions and volumes are acquired with continuous improvements in net take rates, driving both revenue and margin growth.

The company is targeting a growth of 40% in FY26 to achieve a revenue of Rs. 200 Cr. with a full year of operating profitability, setting the stage for a proposed IPO by Mar 2026. The company had raised a primary round from December 2024 led by Bessemer and is well capitalized to achieve its plans.

Quotes:

"We're now strongly placed to reinvest from a position of strength," said Adithya U. G., Chief Financial Officer, Innoviti Technologies. "This sets the stage for our next phase of growth, including deeper product expansion, improvements in net take rates through innovation, and entry into newer markets," he added.

About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

https://www.innoviti.com

In a fast-moving retail world, Innoviti is using technology to harness transaction energy into a competitive edge for businesses, helping them grow faster, smarter, and with less efforts than ever before. Innoviti's payments-centric SaaS software is used by enterprise brands and their SME channel partners across online and offline payment channels, processing over Rs. 80,000 Cr. annually from across 2000 cities and over 20,000 merchants. The company processes more than 50% of all purchases happening in enterprise retailers in the food & grocery, lifestyle, and healthcare categories. Innoviti is backed by marquee investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, FMO, Catamaran Ventures, and the Patni Family Office, India. Innoviti is the recipient of RBI's final authorization to operate as an online payment aggregator. The company has several accolades to its name including the 50 fastest growing companies in Asia award from Deloitte (won four times), Reliance Innovation Award, and the Mastercard Innovation Award. Innoviti's technology edge is visible through the 14 patents awarded, with 11 more in pipeline.

