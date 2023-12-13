Innvolution Expands Global Presence with New Subsidiary in Singapore

Innvolution Healthcare Private Limited

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13: Innvolution, a leading innovator in cardiovascular solutions, proudly announces the establishment of its first international subsidiary in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy. This strategic move is poised to be a game-changer for Innvolution’s Cath Lab division, providing a platform to expand its footprint in Southeast Asian countries.

The decision to open a subsidiary in Singapore aligns with Innvolution’s commitment to advancing cardiac care globally. With a focus on delivering world-class solutions, Innvolution aims to bridge the gap in cardiovascular services and extend its impact beyond borders. The Singapore subsidiary will serve as a regional hub, facilitating enhanced accessibility to cutting-edge cardiac care technologies in the Southeast Asian market.

Innvolution has garnered notable success in India, particularly for its Award-winning Cath Labs and Drug Eluting Stents. The company’s dedication to excellence and innovation has resulted in a strong presence in the Indian market, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the field. The expansion to Singapore is a testament to Innvolution’s vision of becoming a global force in cardiac care.

“We are excited about the opening of our Singapore subsidiary, which represents a pivotal step in our international expansion strategy,” said Mr. Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director at Innvolution. “This move not only strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia but also underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing cardiac care on a global scale. We look forward to contributing significantly to the cardiovascular health landscape in the region.”

Innvolution remains dedicated to its mission of creating differentiated solutions in medical imaging and making cardiac care more effective and accessible worldwide. The establishment of the Singapore subsidiary is a reflection of Innvolution’s pursuit of excellence and its commitment to revolutionizing cardiac care across borders.

Mr. Vikram Singh, with 25 years of experience in operating and managing businesses in ASEAN/Asia, will serve as the Director/COO overseeing our Singapore subsidiary.

