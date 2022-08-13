Inorbit Mall, Malad plans a stupendous celebration to mark 75 years of India's Independence

India and its proud residents will be commemorating 75 years of Independence this year! To celebrate the occasion day in all its glory and splendour, Inorbit Mall, Malad will be conducting multiple activities including lighting up the facade of their mall with the Indian Tricolours and organizing a laser light show this independence weekend, to pay obeisance to all those who fought for the country's independence and to mark 75 flourishing years of India's freedom and democracy!

The mall along with its retailers will also proudly host a flag hoisting ceremony on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Visitors who come to the mall between 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 15 will get to witness a delightful musical evening. The band will be singing patriotic songs that are going to fill you with pride. Inorbit Mall Malad will also give out 50,000 tri-colour badges to customers who visit the mall on the independence weekend between Saturday, August 13, 2022, and Monday August 15, 2022, to support the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. For those who visit the mall on the Sunday August 14, 2022, a special event awaits them in the form of a flash mob, performed by Able Disabled All People Together (ADPAT).

A beautiful Independence Day themed laser light show in their parking facade will also enamour all customers visiting the mall on the weekend between Saturday, August 13, 2022, and Monday, August 15, 2022, between 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM. To ensure that visitors get to capture enough pictures to share with friends and family and to remember this celebration by, Inorbit Mall Malad has also installed a photo booth inside the atrium. In addition to this, the mall will also host children from Shartul Foundation - a charitable organisation for children with special needs, on Monday, August 15, 2022, as the day also doubles as the foundation day for the NGO.

