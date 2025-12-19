INOXGFL Group's solar and wind manufacturing facilities inaugurated near Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 19 : Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, inaugurated Inox Solar's solar module manufacturing facility and Inox Wind's nacelle and hub manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

To achieve India's ambitious 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, the INOXGFL Group, through its subsidiaries, continues to strengthen India's renewable energy ecosystem and advance the nation's goal of becoming atmanirbhar in clean energy.

INOXGFL Group, with a presence across chemicals and renewables through its various entities, is the deepest and most integrated renewable energy player in India.

The Group operates across the value chain, encompassing wind manufacturing (Inox Wind), solar manufacturing (Inox Solar), EPC services (Inox Renewable Solutions), operations and maintenance (Inox Green), advanced battery materials (GFCL EV), and independent power production (Inox Neo Energies).

Additionally, Inox Clean, through its subsidiary Inox Neo, is targeting to become the fastest IPP to install 3 GW of renewable capacity and also is targeting to become one of the largest Indian solar cell & module manufacturers with a global presence through its other subsidiary, Inox Solar.

Inox Solar Limited has commissioned the first phase of its 3GW cutting-edge solar module manufacturing facility at Bavla, Ahmedabad, a statement from the company said.

The fully automated facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing technology to produce next-generation N-type TOPCon solar modules using M10R and G12R solar cells. This globally recognised technology delivers higher efficiency, lower degradation, and superior reliability. The bifacial modules enable dual-sided power generation, significantly enhancing capacity utilisation factors (CUF) and overall energy output, the statement added.

The Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated Inox Wind's nacelle and hub manufacturing facility, having a capacity of 1.2 GW at Kalyangarh near Ahmedabad. Built to global manufacturing standards and approved by NIWE (National Institute of Wind Energy), the facility will manufacture nacelles and hubs for Inox Wind's advanced 3 MW class wind turbines and its upcoming 4X MW class turbines.

Strategically located, the facility offers improved logistical access to renewable energy project sites across western and southern India, enhancing transportation efficiency and reducing execution timelines, the company said.

The nacelle houses the key power-generating components of a wind turbine, including the gearbox, generator and electrical control systems, while the hub connects the rotor blades to the main shafttogether forming the core of a wind turbine.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Renewable energy is the future of India's growth story, and Gujarat has always been at the forefront of driving this transition under the leadership and guidance of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. The inauguration of these world-class solar and wind manufacturing facilities reflects the state's strong commitment to clean energy, innovation, and sustainable industrial development. Such investments not only strengthen India's renewable energy manufacturing capabilities but also generate direct and indirect employment, encourage technology leadership, and contribute meaningfully to our national energy security. We are proud to see global-scale facilities being developed in Gujarat that will support India's clean energy ambitions for decades to come." He further said, "The state-of-the-art manufacturing plants of Inox Solar and Inox Wind in Gujarat will have a positive impact on the lives of the locals. The plants will create more than 2000 direct and indirect employment opportunities."

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said, "We express our sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Government of India, and the Government of Gujarat for providing the policy framework, promoting domestic manufacturing, and driving the clean energy revolution from the forefront. Our nacelle and hub manufacturing plant inaugurated today will expand Inox Wind's technological offerings to 4X MW class turbines, along with manufacturing 3MW class turbines. This will help us expand our access across sites in Western and Southern India, bringing in new customers."

Jain added, "We have an ambitious growth plan for the solar business where we plan to have a cumulative capacity of 11GW of solar modules and 8 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity by FY27 in India and overseas, potentially resulting in an annual revenue upwards of Rs 20,000 crore. With this the total consolidated revenues for Inox Clean will scale to Rs 30,000 crore approximately by FY28."

