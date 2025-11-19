INSA UK and Creoo Launch INSEC at the UK Parliament: The First National Employability Council for Indian Students in the United Kingdom

HT Syndication

London [UK], November 19: In a landmark moment for Indian students in the United Kingdom, Creoo and INSA UK launched the Indian National Student Employability Council (INSEC) at the UK Parliament during the UK-India Leadership Summit. INSEC is the first national body dedicated exclusively to improving career outcomes and representation for Indian students across Britain, a community that represents the largest international student population in the country yet faces systemic barriers to employment and professional success.

The summit was attended by Navendu Mishra MP (Labour MP for Stockport), former MP Virendra Sharma (Chair of the Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group), Anjana Patel (Mayor of Harrow), Amit Tiwari (National President INSA), Parin Shah (INSA Bharat Head), Ranjeet Singh Rathore (General Secretary INSA), Ayesha Goyal (Founder and CEO of Creoo), along with university leaders, employers, and sector organisations. The gathering at Parliament marked a decisive turning point: Indian students will no longer be subjects of policy discussions. They will be active participants in shaping them.

INSEC (www.insecuk.org) is a joint initiative between INSA UK and Creoo. For the first time, Indian students in the UK will have access to a dedicated national platform that provides career mentorship, research on student outcomes, representation in policy conversations, and practical support delivered at scale.

The joint initiative combines the expertise of two organisations uniquely positioned to address this challenge.

INSA UK (www.insauk.org), founded in 2016 at the High Commission of India under the guidance of the late Sushma Swaraj, is the largest Indian student association in the United Kingdom with a presence in more than 50 universities across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. With INSEC, INSA UK now becomes the only Indian student network in the country addressing the employability challenge head-on at national scale. INSA UK is guided by its National Leadership team, which includes Amit Tiwari, Puneet Dwivedi, Girish Rao, Parin Shah, Vasikar Sathiyamoorthy, Kishore Dattu, Vijaykumar Pydi, Ranjeet Singh Rathore, and Pranav.

Creoo (www.creoo.co), founded in 2019 by Ayesha Goyal, is a career mentorship platform built specifically to help international students break into the UK job market. With a network of over 200 mentors who work at Apple, Amazon, McKinsey, Google, Bain, JP Morgan, and 80 more of the world's most competitive employers, Creoo has built the infrastructure that connects ambition with opportunity. The platform has guided thousands of students through application processes, interview preparation, and career decisions that determine their professional futures. Creoo is powered by a core leadership team that includes Jai Jain, Siva Pranesh, Ruchi Gala, Omkar Bobde, and Shreya Basnet.

Together, these two organisations bring unparalleled expertise, proven impact, and the operational capacity needed to transform career outcomes for the Indian student community nationwide.

During the official launch of INSEC at Parliament on November 17, Ayesha Goyal delivered a keynote speech sharing her journey as an int'l student herself and a powerful call to action: "In the last 18 months alone, more than 36 panels have convened to discuss international students. Yet students on the ground report little tangible improvement. The conversations keep happening but the outcomes do not. INSEC is not another panel. It is a commitment and it starts today." Her speech resonated across the chamber, emphasising that talent has never been the barrier for Indian students. Isolation has.

"Through INSEC, we will be actively engaged in dialogues with senior MPs, policymakers, and decision-makers so that Indian students are represented where decisions about international students are being shaped, not after those decisions have been made," added Goyal.

Vasikar Sathiyamoorthy, National Officer at INSA UK, stated: "INSEC UK marks a defining moment in the journey of Indian students in the United Kingdom. For the first time, we are building a national platform dedicated to helping Indian students navigate and succeed in the UK job landscape. We want to be the bridge that connects potential to purpose. INSEC UK will also work at the policy and institutional level to ensure that the voice and aspirations of Indian students are heard, represented, and acted upon. This is not just an initiative; it is a movement, a commitment to empower the next generation of Indian students to dream bigger, aim higher, and build their futures with clarity and confidence."

INSEC's inaugural year will deliver at national scale. The National Career Roadshow will launch across six INSA chapters (LSE, UCL, King's College London, Birmingham, Bath, and Queen Mary), reaching more than 1,000 students in 30 to 60 days with career accelerators, mentorship sessions, and direct employer connections. Launching in early 2026, the First National Study on Indian Student Outcomes will be the largest white paper ever conducted on Indian students in the UK, providing unprecedented data on job outcomes, salaries, return on investment, and sponsorship pathways. A National Advisory Board will convene policymakers, employers, universities, and community leaders to ensure Indian students have representation and influence when decisions affecting their futures are made.

For the first time, Indian students in the UK have a national employability platform, national research documenting their outcomes, national representation in policy, and national programming delivering practical support at scale. INSEC represents a fundamental shift: from fragmented efforts to coordinated action, from panels to implementation, and from talking about students to empowering them. This is the beginning of a new era for Indian students in the United Kingdom.

