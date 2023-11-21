Inshaad Foundation to celebrate young poetic voices with "Nasl-e-Nau Bharat"

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Inshaad Foundation is set to organize an evening of poetic brilliance with "Nasl-e-Nau Bharat," on Sunday, 26th November 2023, at the iconic Rangsharda Natyamandir Bandra. The event will start from 5:30 pm. "This is not just another poetry event; it's a showcase featuring 15 young and celebrated Hindi/Urdu poets from every corner of India," said the organizers.

Inshaad Foundation is recognized across the country for curating magnificent poetry events such as Mushairas and Kavi Sammelans. From the vibrant streets of Mumbai to the cultural hubs of Delhi, and beyond, Inshaad Foundation has been a catalyst in promoting emerging talent in the captivating realm of Urdu/Hindi poetry.

Prepare to be enthralled as the stage welcomes renowned social media poets, including the likes of Chirag Sharma, Yasir Khan InAam, Vishnu Virat, and Ashwani Mittal. Sharing the limelight are rising stars like Salman Saeed, Kushal Dauneria, Rishabh Sharma, Tanoj Dadhich, and a constellation of other promising young poets.

There're no entry charges for the event. To secure a spot amidst the poetry aficionados, the attendees must simply complete a quick registration form at the following URL-

https://forms.gle/kb1J4gfnJYm1eCdP6

"Nasl-e-Nau Bharat" isn't just an event; it's an immersive journey into the realms of language and emotion. So, right from a seasoned poetry connoisseur to someone just looking for a novel experience, the event would prove to be an unforgettable evening for everyone.

For additional information or queries, feel free to reach out to: +91 98191 41295, +91 8291339481

