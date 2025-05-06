Inside Niscomed: A Podcast Conversation with Ashok Kumar Nagpal

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 6: Ashok Enterprises, popularly known by its brand name Niscomed, is a trusted manufacturer and supplier of high-quality medical equipment based in New Delhi, India. Established in 1982, the company has steadily grown into a reputable player in the healthcare sector, offering a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed for hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare providers.

The proprietor of Ashok Enterprises, the company behind the Niscomed brand, is Mr. Ashok Kumar Nagpal.

With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and affordability, Niscomed produces a broad array of products, including multipara patient monitors, ECG machines, pulse oximeters, suction machines, nebulizers, syringe pumps, and oxygen concentrators. These devices are developed using cutting-edge technology to ensure accuracy, durability, and user-friendliness, making them highly suitable for both urban and rural medical settings.

Ashok Enterprises operates as a proprietorship firm and maintains a significant presence in the Indian market, with an annual turnover estimated between Rs5 to Rs25 crore. The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified, reflecting its commitment to international quality standards and best manufacturing practices.

Over the years, Niscomed has built a reputation for delivering reliable medical solutions at competitive prices. Its products are not only distributed across India but are also gaining recognition in international markets. The company continues to invest in research, development, and customer service to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

Niscomed, the flagship brand of Ashok Enterprises, has been a pioneer in the medical equipment industry since its launch in 2007. With a strong commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and affordable healthcare solutions, Niscomed has become a respected name among hospitals, clinics, and medical professionals across India.

Since its inception, Niscomed has actively expanded its presence in both domestic and institutional markets. One of its key achievements has been its successful onboarding to the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), making its wide range of medical devices easily accessible to government bodies and public healthcare institutions. This step has further reinforced its position as a dependable supplier in the Indian healthcare ecosystem.

To connect with healthcare professionals and showcase its latest technologies, Niscomed has participated in over 50 national and international medical exhibitions. These events have played a crucial role in building strong relationships, gathering real-time feedback, and strengthening brand awareness within the medical community.

The brand's diverse product portfolio includes multipara monitors, ECG machines, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, suction machines, and more. Each product is developed with precision and tested for reliability to meet the high demands of clinical environments.

Driven by a vision to support better patient care through technology, Niscomed continues to innovate and expand its footprint. Backed by over four decades of industry experience through Ashok Enterprises, the brand remains committed to quality, service, and long-term partnerships.

Niscomed Focused on delivering cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality or durabilityideal for Indian healthcare settings.

For more information, Ashok Enterprises can be reached through their official website www.niscomed.com, where detailed product catalogue and contact details are available.

