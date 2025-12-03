Inside the Most Anticipated Music Debut of the Year: Rolling Loud India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Rolling Loud made its much-anticipated India debut with Karan Aujla taking the stage as one of the festival's headliners. The Punjabi pop star lit up the arena with one of the standout sets of the weekend. Guests enjoyed an elevated viewing experience and atmosphere at the Loud Club, hosted by PATRON EL ALTO in celebration of Aujla's milestone.

Aujla shared the stage with global heavyweights like Don Toliver, Wiz Khalifa and Swae Lee, alongside homegrown favourites Gurinder Gill and a special performance by DIVINE. Here's a first look at some highlights and behind-the-scenes moments from the festival's debut edition.

