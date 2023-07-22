InsightMonk Revolutionizes DeepTech Knowledge Sharing with BIS Research's New Subscription Model

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22: BIS Research, a market intelligence and advisory firm specializing in deep and emerging technologies trends, has announced the launch of a new subscription-based pricing model for its subsidiary, InsightMonk. Priced at USD 99 per month, the introduction of InsightMonk's subscription model will enable Indian businesses, CXOs, and investors to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving landscape of emerging technologies.

InsightMonk is a powerful SaaS platform that gathers data from millions of public and private sources, offering users access to information on emerging technologies, markets, and key players. InsightMonk offers access to a comprehensive suite of data and tools to gather key deeptech insights. One of the critical features of InsightMonk is the Insight Navigator, an AI-powered chatbot powered by GPT 3.0. This interactive bot guides users through the vast repository of reports, providing quick answers to queries and helping them navigate the deeptech landscape. Insight Navigator makes it easier for professionals to extract the most relevant information from over one million sources, enabling informed decision-making and streamlined research processes.

“We continuously strive to enhance the accessibility and precision of deeptech insights for our clients. Within InsightMonk, we have integrated the Insight Navigator, a tool built on top of GPT’s large language model that can sift through thousands of public as well as our proprietary research reports on deeptech sectors. This transformative technology enables us to rapidly deliver contextual insights to users' queries, thereby democratizing access to valuable information,” said Faisal Ahmad, Co-founder & CEO, BIS Research and InsightMonk.

In response to the growing demand for accessible and high-quality information on emerging technology trends, BIS Research has introduced a subscription-based pricing model for InsightMonk, which includes:

Key Player Data

The platform helps users gain insights into the most relevant players in the preferred markets, along with their contact details, empowering meaningful connections and strategic collaborations.

Market Intelligence Chatbot

InsightMonk allows users to engage with the AI-powered chatbot, developed using the latest ChatGPT algorithm and BIS Research's proprietary market intelligence data. This powerful tool helps users find accurate answers to their queries and facilitates a seamless research experience.

Public and Private Reports

The InsightMonk platform is a robust tool that helps customers explore a vast array of reports sourced from millions of trusted public and private sources seamlessly. It also helps discover the most relevant reports for the critical user mandates and conduct deep dives into various industries and emerging technologies.

Expert Consultations

The customers of the platform also benefit from the expertise of a community of specialized experts, including industry professionals, scientists, and key opinion leaders. It enables the end-users to get industry trends and key perspectives on technologies, markets, and end-user segments from industry experts, enhancing the depth and accuracy of the insights.

BIS Research has over 1500+ customers in 60+ countries across the world, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi, Roche, Boeing, Airbus, GE Healthcare, Bosch, and others. It also serves customers in the domain of emerging startups, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company plans to strengthen its footprint in its existing markets by acquiring new customer segments with the launch of Insight Monk subscription-based business model.

To learn more about InsightMonk's new subscription-based pricing model and to sign up for a subscription, please visit www.insightmonk.com.

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends, which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them with specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscapes.

For more info, please visit bisresearch.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor