Inspire Films Boasts Rs 1 Cr Net Profit With 295 per cent Margin Growth in H2 FY24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Inspire Films Limited. (NSE - INSPIRE), one of the leading content creation and production company, announced its Audited Financial Results for FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

FY24

Total Income of Rs 30.44 Cr

EBITDA of Rs 5.78 Cr

EBITDA Margin of 19.00 per cent

Net Profit of Rs 2.57 Cr

Net Profit Margin of 8.44 per cent

EPS of Rs 3.07

H2 FY24

Total Income of Rs 9.14 Cr

EBITDA of Rs 2.91 Cr

EBITDA Margin of 31.84 per cent

Net Profit of Rs 1.13 Cr

Net Profit Margin of 12.36 per cent

EPS of Rs 1.35

Commenting on the performance, Yash Patnaik, Managing Director of Inspire Films Limited, said, " In the first half of FY24, our performance soared, exceeding the revenue and profitability of the previous half of 22-23. We successfully wrapped up numerous seasons of popular shows by the midpoint of 23-24, with plans to continue production in the latter half.

However, the industry was gripped by uncertainty due to ongoing merger negotiations among major platforms and broadcasters. Consequently, many greenlit projects, including ours, faced significant delays, some extending beyond six months.

Despite these challenges, we seized the opportunity to bolster our pipeline, incorporating both existing greenlit projects and new ventures. As a result, we are now poised to launch these projects and fulfil all inventory commitments before the end of the current fiscal year, 24-25. With the industry turbulence subsiding, we are witnessing a resurgence of optimism and opportunity.

Embarking on an exciting journey, we are set to unveil a series of captivating projects spanning television and OTT platforms, encompassing both fresh endeavours and continuations of established favourites. Moreover, we're thrilled to announce the debut of our own label, Freshh Mint, which will stream exclusively on YouTube. Through Freshh Mint, we will curate and deliver a diverse array of original content, including web series, mini-series, and shorts. This content will not only be monetized through YouTube but also through additional revenue streams such as brand partnerships, sponsorships, syndication, and licensing opportunities.

