Inspire Films' Next is with Amazon MX Player for 'Pyar, Paisa, Profit'!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Inspire Films Limited. (NSE - INSPIRE), a top-tier content development and production powerhouse, is all set to take audiences on a compelling journey into the heart of ambition, romance, and power with its latest youth drama 'Pyar, Paisa, Profit', season 1 premiering May 7, 2025, exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

Set in the glittering yet cutthroat world of Mumbai's venture capital scene, 'Pyar, Paisa, Profit' is a high-energy drama exploring the complex interplay of love, ambition, and financial success. With rich storytelling and premium production values, the series reflects Inspire Films' unwavering commitment to delivering compelling, relatable, and high-quality content for contemporary audiences.

Based on Durjoy Datta's bestselling novel 'Now That You're Rich...Let's Fall In Love', the series is created by Mamta Patnaik in collaboration with Datta and Sumrit Shahi, and directed by Prashant Singh, known for Jabariya Jodi and Dehati Ladke. Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Mihir Ahuja, RJ Mahvash, Neil Bhoopalam, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav, 'Pyar, Paisa, Profit' captures the highs and heartbreaks of a generation navigating corporate corridors and personal crossroads.

This collaboration with Amazon MX Player marks another milestone in Inspire Films' ongoing strategy to scale its presence across various platforms. Known for its bold storytelling and successful multi-platform ventures, the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in Indian entertainment.

Click to watch trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFA0Zx3pQaU.

Commenting on this Milestone, Mr. Yash Patnaik, Managing Director of Inspire Films Limited, said,"We've always believed in telling stories that reflect the real, emotional lives of young Indians. With Pyar, Paisa, Profit, we explore the high-pressure world of venture capital through the eyes of first-jobbers, capturing their ambitions, struggles, and relationships in a fresh, relatable way. It's been a pleasure collaborating with Durjoy Datta, Sumrit Shahi, and Amazon MX Player to bring this light-hearted yet emotionally grounded narrative to life.

The series isn't just a showit's a mirror to the modern-day hustle, blending love, dreams, and the relentless chase for success. We're confident it will resonate with audiences across the country. With two more prime-time shows lined up on leading national broadcasters, we're excited about what promises to be a landmark year for Inspire Films."

