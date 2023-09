Inspire Films to Hit the Street with a 21.20 Cr IPO

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 23: Inspire Films Limited, a prominent Indian media production company, is set to launch an IPO comprising 35,98,000 shares at a price of Rs 59 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, amounting to a total of Rs 21.22 crores. The minimum investment lot comprises 2,000 shares. The allocation of shares includes 10,24,000 shares for anchor investors, 6,82,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 5,14,000 shares for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), 11,98,000 shares for retail investors, and 1,80,000 shares for market makers. The anchor allocation is scheduled for September 22nd, with the IPO subscription window open from September 25th to 27th. Following the IPO, the company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on 9th of October 2023. Narnolia Financial Services Limited acts as the book running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited serves as the registrar.

The IPO proceeds are aimed at achieving three critical objectives. Firstly, it intends to cater to the company's working capital requirements, ensuring operational stability. Secondly, the funds raised will be directed toward general corporate purposes, facilitating strategic growth and development. Lastly, a portion of the proceeds will be allocated to cover the expenses related to the offering, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective process.

Inspire Films Limited is a prominent player in content creation and distribution, specializing in television and digital content across diverse broadcasting channels, digital platforms, and applications. The company's comprehensive approach spans project financing, talent acquisition, location scouting, set design, budget management, and meticulous oversight of both production and post-production processes.

Inspire Films envisions a world where exceptional creative talents converge to craft timeless characters and unforgettable narratives. Their ultimate mission is to lead the industry in effectively conveying ideas through captivating content, transforming intricate concepts into clear and compelling stories that engage and inspire global audiences.

Operating on a B2B model, Inspire Films excels across three key business verticals. Firstly, it is deeply entrenched in television, creating content for esteemed linear broadcast channels such as Star Plus, Zee TV, Colors TV, Sony, and others, with a primary focus on the Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) segment. Moreover, Inspire Films has earned a solid foothold in the digital content domain, collaborating with major Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms like Amazon Mini, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, MX Player, and Jio Cinema, delivering captivating content to digital audiences. Expanding their horizons further, Inspire leverages its content creation expertise to cater to regional languages, encompassing Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Odia, and more. This diversified approach allows them to engage a wide spectrum of audiences, delivering quality content tailored to their preferences.

With a robust portfolio, Inspire Films has spearheaded numerous successful projects, including "Dear Ishq" for Disney+ Hotstar, "Tu Zakhm Hai" for MX Player, and a plethora of acclaimed shows like "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera," "Sadda Haq," "Ishq Main Marjawan," "Tere Ishq Main Ghaayal," among others. Their commitment to delivering excellence in content creation firmly establishes their position as a noteworthy player in the ever-evolving world of entertainment.

On the financial front, the company has shown spectacular growth. Its revenue from operations for FY23 stood at Rs 4,883.16 lakhs, a significant increase from Rs 3,814.77 lakhs for FY22 and Rs 1,938.39 lakhs for FY21. EBITDA for FY23 reached Rs 713.58 lakhs, compared to Rs 132.60 lakhs for FY22 and Rs 52.45 lakhs for FY21. Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY23 was an impressive Rs 404.82 lakhs, contrasting with FY22's Rs 25.92 lakhs.

Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited and Yash A Patnaik are the esteemed promoters of the company, reflecting their pivotal role in driving its continued success and growth trajectory.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor