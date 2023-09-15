Inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Vision, a new Hindi learning Initiative is Born

New Delhi (India), September 15: HindiSoEasy is India’s first online playway Hindi-language learning portal. To celebrate the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2023 and our love for the Hindi language, our ongoing initiative Har Dil Hindi, Har Din Hindi initiative has garnered 1700+ sign-ups in the last 5 days.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged us all to learn Hindi if we want to communicate effectively with our fellow Indians, hoping that “…the Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and harmony”.

Inspired by his wisdom and the vision of the National Education Policy, the Hindi-language learning portal, Hindi SoEasy™ for students and Hindi enthusiasts of all ages makes learning fun. The portal architecture is especially crafted for Indian languages and is based on studies showing that strong mother-tongue language ability is the bedrock of all future learning and well-being. Alongside this, its unique teach-test-track system provides a level playing field for students, allowing them to assess their progress.

Har Dil Hindi, Har Din Hindi Initiative

The ongoing Har Dil Hindi, Har Din Hindi initiative celebrates our daily engagement with Hindi. Participants can register on the website for a 30-day free trial, play online games, puzzles, and competitions, collect points and win exciting prizes. A daily leaderboard allows participants to track their scores and progress.

Hindi SoEasy™ aims to rekindle the love of Hindi, both as a language and as a culture, in the hearts of Hindi enthusiasts. It also aims to instill confidence in India’s next generation and help maximize their personal potential.

“This is just the beginning. Hindi SoEasy™ is well on its way to having a play way for other Indian-language portals. In alignment with PM Modi, our vision is a new generation of Indians who speak, read, and write their mother tongues with ease and take pride in their national languages,” said Ashim Ghosh, CEO of shabdkoshish®. “We would like everyone who knows Hindi to engage with the fun playway learning resources on the Hindi SoEasy™ website – not only to improve their Hindi skills but also to enjoy our beautiful language. Khel-khel mein behter Hindi!’

