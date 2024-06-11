Inspiria Knowledge Campus Leads Educational Innovation with Student-Led Soft Skills, Employability Skills, and Personality Development Program

VMPL

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 11: Inspiria Knowledge Campus has launched an innovative Soft Skills, Employability Skills, and Personality Development Program called InSkills, led by students. This program is a major step forward in education, helping students develop essential skills for modern success. Offered at no extra cost, it shows Inspiria's dedication to holistic education, preparing students for future challenges.

The program covers a wide range of topics, including communication skills, teamwork, problem-solving, time management, and emotional intelligence. Through interactive workshops, seminars, and hands-on activities, students are able to apply their learning in real-world situations, gaining valuable experience and confidence. The program also emphasizes creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment, where students feel empowered to take risks and explore their potential.

"At Inspiria, we believe in the power of student-led learning to inspire creativity, innovation, and personal growth," said Atul Gupta, Management Trustee and Co-founder at Inspiria Knowledge Campus. "Our Soft Skills and Employability Program is a testament to this belief, offering students a unique opportunity to develop practical skills and become leaders in their fields," he adds.

The content of inskills is meticulously crafted to focus on practical application rather than theoretical concepts. Each module is designed to provide students with actionable techniques and approaches that have been proven effective in real-world scenarios. This functional-based content ensures that students can implement what they learn immediately, seeing tangible results and reinforcing their learning through direct application.

A core principle of inskills is the promotion of psychological safety. The program ensures a non-judgmental environment where students feel safe to take risks and express themselves freely, regardless of their diverse backgrounds. This nurturing atmosphere encourages students to explore and develop their potential without fear of failure or criticism.

inskills also celebrates the uniqueness of every student, recognizing that each individual brings something valuable to the table. By fostering an inclusive environment that values diverse talents and perspectives, the program helps students discover and refine their unique strengths through dedicated and consistent practice.

"Through our student-led soft skills program, students have gained self-belief and assurance, readying them for any challenge. This has unlocked and accelerated their potential, empowering them to harness their capabilities." said Geetanjali Rathore, Chief architect & Lead facilitator inskills.

Structured for progressive learning, the program is divided into semesters focusing on different aspects of personal and professional development:

Semester 1: Basic Communication Skills - Focuses on listening skills and clarity in communication.

Semester 2: Basic Team Skills - Teaches constructive conflict resolution, dependability, accountability, and camaraderie.

Semester 3 & 4: Personality Development and Employability Skills - Enhances personal traits and job-readiness.

Final Semesters: High-Order Thinking Skills - Prepares students for complex professional and personal challenges.

The impact of the program is already evident, with students reporting increased confidence and readiness for the challenges of the future. Many students have also secured internships and job opportunities, thanks to the skills they have developed through the program.

Inspiria Knowledge Campus is committed to providing innovative and practical education that prepares students for success in the 21st century. The Student-Led Soft Skills and Employability Program is a groundbreaking step towards this goal, offering students a transformative learning experience that will shape their future.

A Vision for the Future

Inspiria Knowledge Campus is confident that graduates of the InSkills program will emerge as the most competent, goal-oriented, and mission-driven talents in the workforce. By equipping students with essential soft skills, InSkills is not only preparing them for immediate success but also empowering them to become compassionate, innovative leaders of tomorrow. These graduates will be goal-oriented and humble, thinking not only about themselves but also about society and the nation.

