Inspiria Knowledge Campus Signs MoU with Yoda Treks to Honor Mountaineering Legends and Promote Adventure Tourism in North Bengal

PNN

Siliguri/ Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], May 30: Inspiria Knowledge Campus, a leading Siliguri-based educational institution, has taken a pioneering step to honour the legacy of legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay and the contributions of Sherpa mountaineers. The institution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yoda Treks, a professional, community-driven trekking company, to boost adventure tourism and support the Aloobari village community in Darjeeling.

The initiative is intended to build a memorial on the monastery of Lower Aloobari, which pays tribute to the remarkable accomplishments of Sherpa mountaineers who sacrifice their lives in order to guide others up mountains. This memorial will serve as a place to study Tenzing Norgay's extraordinary journey and the rich history of mountain climbing in this region.

"Tenzing Norgay's connections to Darjeeling are strong, and Lower Aloobari was the main training ground for him." We're trying to honor his legacy and inspire future generations by building this memorial," says Atul Gupta, the founder of Inspiria. "In North Bengal, collaboration with Yoda Treks will also develop more structured hiking and trekking paths in order to improve the landscape of adventure tourism."

The village of Aloobari, home to the second oldest monastery in Darjeeling, has a strong Sherpa heritage and a family rooted in mountain climbing and trekking traditions. The place where the first tea plantation in Darjeeling, set up in 1856 at Aloobari Garden, was established has been a historic site. In addition, Aloobari offers a different route to Tiger Hill, which is one of the region's most popular views.

Pasang Doma Sherpa, cofounder of Trek Yoda, said, "This partnership with Inspiria is going to help us get the word out about our village's history and culture, salute local heroes, and support community activities." "It's a unique opportunity to explore the hidden beauty of the village and Darjeeling for adventure tourism enthusiasts." It's just the beginning, as we want to improve our relations with Inspiria."

As an educational institute, Inspiria Knowledge Campus is dedicated to promoting North Bengal and highlighting the beauty and culture of the region. Through this initiative, the institution aims to explore new trekking routes in Aloobari and promote these adventures, encouraging more people to experience the natural wonders of this area.

"A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with a view to providing Community Support Services for Aloobari residents and promoting Trekking in North Bengal." This will increase the cultural and historical significance of the region," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Operations at Inspiria Knowledge Campus.

In Aloobari, Inspiria and Yoda Treks will organise annual health and education camps to improve the quality of life for villagers as well as provide educational possibilities. This educational aspect is vital to engage local communities and foster a sense of learning and growth, which further strengthens the community's ability to thrive and continue its rich mountaineering heritage.

This Memorandum of Understanding is accompanied by the Inspiria Knowledge Campus's "1001 Things" initiative, which aims to promote a variety of exciting activities, stunning locations and fascinating information on North Bengal.

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Inspiria Knowledge Campus, situated in Siliguri, is a distinguished educational institution committed to providing quality education and fostering holistic student development. With a strong emphasis on community service and experiential learning, Inspiria endeavors to make a positive impact on society.

Yoda Treks

Yoda Treks, an adventure travel company with a passion for exploration, is dedicated to curating unforgettable journeys in India, Nepal, and the broader Himalayan region. They are renowned for their community-driven approach, prioritizing the support of local communities and the preservation of cultural heritage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor