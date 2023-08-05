Inspiring India 2023 Booklet launched, top leaders and celebrities find mention

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 5: Inspiring India has launched its first edition and the most prominent celebrities and leaders of India have found their way into the booklet. It seeks to showcase the incredible stories of individuals who have risen above challenges and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields. With its compelling narratives and gripping storytelling, the booklet is set to inspire readers and instill a sense of pride in them in the spirit of belonging to a nation full of vision and talent. The Inspiring India booklet takes readers on an awe-inspiring journey through the lives of extraordinary people who broke barriers to chase their dreams through sheer diligence and perseverance. By sharing the paths they took, the initiative aims to celebrate the human spirit and ignite a spark of determination within each reader to strive for their own greatness. Each individual in the booklet has carved a niche for themselves and has brought laurels to the nation on the global stage.

31 personalities from diverse fields and industries have been included in the booklet. Former Indian Cricket Team Captain- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, often called "MSD" or "Captain Cool," was mentioned for his calm demeanor and exceptional leadership skills. Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest wicket-keeper batsmen in cricket history, inspiring millions with his remarkable skills and achievements. Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from being an english theater artist in Delhi to becoming the "King of Bollywood," has been covered to the core. With a career spanning decades, Khan is one of the most influential icons of Indian cinema and a beloved figure worldwide. The magazine also acknowledged Guruji Shrii Arnav, a prominent international spiritual leader, embodying intellect, compassion, and vision altogether. Beyond spiritual leadership, his commitment to social activism fosters positive societal changes through 'The Gemstoneuniverse Foundation.' Renowned as a respected gemologist, Guruji seamlessly merges spiritual insights with scientific exploration, challenging stereotypes and promoting a modern understanding of spirituality.

The booklet would have definitely been incomplete without the multifaceted global artist Priyanka Chopra who has achieved international acclaim for a range of talents. With a highly successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, she has broken the glass ceiling and become a global idol for women. Beside her is Manish Gujral, one of the most respected figures in the Financial Services-Automotive realm in India and the Asia Pacific. As the Regional Director for Harley Davidson Financial Services, he drives unprecedented success in multiple geographies. With strategic acumen and adaptability, Manish fosters innovation, customer-centricity, and strong partnerships. A Yale Alumnus and philanthropist, he empowers the younger generation through educational initiatives.

Inspiring India dives deep into the life of A. R. Rahman, also known as the "Mozart of Madras." Rahman is an academy winning music composer, singer, and music producer. With a unique blend of eastern and western musical influences, he has created some of the most iconic soundtracks in Indian cinema. It also honored Sania Mirza who was the pioneer in Indian tennis, encouraging more women to make a career in sports. With numerous accolades, including being ranked World No. 1 in women's doubles, she has inspired a generation of aspiring athletes. The booklet featured Dr. Aamir Junaid Ahmad, a visionary entrepreneur and natural educator with a passion for unlocking the untapped potential of digital marketing. With over a decade of experience in the industry, he has successfully initiated and funded ventures across various industries. Dr. Ahmad's expertise in tailoring custom-fit strategies, backed by data-driven insights, has earned him the heights most aspire to reach.

The booklet also named notable philanthropist and author Sudha Murthy, for her contributions to literature and society. As the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, she has actively worked towards education, rural development, and healthcare initiatives. Her books, which often revolve around social issues, have inspired readers across the globe. Another author, politician and former diplomat who found mention in the booklet is Shashi Tharoor. He has been a Member of Parliament for a long time now and has held various positions within the Indian government. Tharoor is known for his eloquent speaking and prolific writing, and an informed and rational stance on most social issues. Acknowledging the growing field of Digital Marketing, the booklet also covered the story of Alok Kumar, also known as Nikstrade in the digital realm. He is a progressivist driving blockchain technology to new heights. With over 17 years of financial expertise, he revolutionized the world of digital currencies, founding Thorecoin and ThorePay, bridging the gap between crypto and real-world transactions. As a sought-after speaker and author, Alok continues to shape the future of finance with his groundbreaking insights into blockchain technology.

When we talk about the development of India, the name that undeniably shines brightest is that of Ratan Tata, an eminent Indian industrialist and philanthropist who is the former chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded its global presence and diversified into various industries. Known for his ethical leadership and social initiatives, Tata is revered as one of India's most influential business leaders. Speaking of transformative leaders brings us to Zeeshaan Pathan, the Group Managing Director and CEO of World Development Corporation. With expertise in AI, ML, and ESG, he has reshaped the business landscape, championing sustainable practices. Noted for his contributions to Corporate Governance, he serves on the World Council of Directors and chairs the Global Association for ESG.

There are many new age entrepreneurs who haven’t just made their name in their respective industries but also registered it in the very first edition of Inspiring India. One of them is Namita Thapar, an esteemed businesswoman holding the position of Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She is also one of the notable investors on the widely watched television program Shark Tank. Another prominent entrepreneur in the field of Pharma is Jami Balaji Rao, an ingenious force behind Niner Pharmaceuticals renowned for his innovative contributions to the healthcare industry. His entrepreneurial journey spans more than 18 years, marked by triumphs in diverse sectors. As the driving force behind Niner Pharmaceuticals, he ensures top-quality products and advocates for excellence in pharmaceutical packaging.

Apart from these, rest of the 16 personalities in the list included the former India National Cricket Team Captain- Virat Kohli, Highest Grossing Indian Film Director- SS Rajamouli, Nobel Peace Prize Winning Social Activist- Kailash Satyarthi, Noted Industrialist and Philanthropist- Azim Premji, Billionaire Business Magnate- Shiv Nadar, Global CEO of Chanel- Leena Nair, Comedian and Actor- Vir Das, Forest Man of India- Jadav Payeng, Google CEO- Sundar Pichai, Deputy Managing Director of IMF- Gita Gopinath, Chairman of Vedanta Group- Anil Agarwal, Yogi and Spiritual Speaker- Sadhguru, Former ISRO Chief- Kailasavadivoo Sivan, Captain of Indian National Football Team- Sunil Chhetri, and Actor and Philanthropist- Sonu Sood.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor