Inspiring Leaders Award-2023 to Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi and Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury of Modern Group of Institutions, Indore

New Delhi (India), September 4: Two esteemed academicians and members of the Modern Group of Institutions in Indore were honored with the prestigious Inspiring Leaders Award 2023 at a ceremony held in Mumbai. This award recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have served as inspirations for others.

As the Group Director, Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi has been instrumental in shaping the institution into one of the leading educational establishments in India. With his extensive experience in academia, he has been able to provide visionary leadership and steer the institution toward excellence. His dedication to creating a conducive learning environment and his commitment to innovative teaching pedagogies have greatly benefited the students of the Modern Group of Institutions.

Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury, the Group Admission Head, has played a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless and efficient admission process for the institution. Her meticulousness and attention to detail have resulted in a streamlined process that ensures deserving candidates are allowed to study at the Modern Group of Institutions. Dr. Chowdhury’s expertise in admission procedures and her deep understanding of the academic landscape have contributed to the institution’s reputation for selecting the best and brightest students.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Harbhajan Singh, an Indian cricketer and Member of the Rajya Sabha, who served as the chief guest. His presence added a sense of prestige to the event and served as a testament to the achievements of Dr. Dwivedi and Dr. Chowdhury.

These accolades bestowed upon Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi and Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury are well-deserved and reflect their dedication, hard work, and commitment to education. Their contributions to the Modern Group of Institutions have been invaluable, and they continue to inspire and motivate others in their pursuit of excellence.

Mr. Arun Kharia, the President of Modern Group of Institutions, and Dr. Anil Kharia, the Chairman, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Dwivedi and Dr. Chowdhury for their remarkable achievement. Their vision, leadership, and commitment have undoubtedly played a crucial role in the success of the institution and have been recognized by this prestigious award.

