Instafinity Announces India Expansion with New Leadership and Hyderabad Hiring Drive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2: Instafinity, a leading Singapore-based IT company specializing in AI and Data technologies, today announced its strategic expansion into India to focus on Financial Services Industry technology. This move underscores Instafinity's commitment to growth and its recognition of India's vast potential in the IT sector, particularly within the dynamic FSI space.

To spearhead this exciting new chapter, Instafinity is thrilled to welcome Sridharan Natarajan, a seasoned IT industry veteran, as Vice President, Business Development. Sridharan brings over 20 years of experience in the IT sector, most recently serving at IBM Singapore in a Senior Talent acquisition role. Sridharan will be instrumental in driving Instafinity's rapid growth within the Financial Services Industry. His proven track record and deep understanding of the Singapore FSI market and Indian talent pool make him the ideal leader to spearhead this expansion efforts.

Building a Strong IT Talent Base in Hyderabad

In a move to fuel its ambitious expansion plans across India, Instafinity has launched a comprehensive recruitment drive seeking top IT talent for its client's Hyderabad office. The company is looking for skilled professionals across a wide range of IT specializations. The company is already seeing initial success in attracting top-notch professionals with expertise in areas such as Selenium, ForgeRock, and Java SpringBoot, along with a strong desire to be part of a dynamic and growing organization.

"Hyderabad is a hub for IT talent in India, and we are confident that we can continue to attract top-tier professionals to join our team," said Sridharan Natarajan. "We offer a competitive compensation package, a dynamic work environment that fosters collaboration and innovation, and the opportunity to be at the forefront of shaping the future of financial services technology."

Established in January 2019, Instafinity is a leading Singapore-based IT company specializing in AI and Data technologies in FSI sector. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help businesses in the financial services industry achieve their strategic goals.

Interested IT professionals can learn more about career opportunities at Instafinity's Hyderabad office by sending their profiles to Sridharan Natarajan directly at sridharan@instafinity.io or +91 917666054.

