Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) announces admissions for 2023 - 2024

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 5: Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts (IBCA) Janakpuri New Delhi announces admissions for their various Programs. This unique program offers a glimpse into the life of an IBCA student and provides the opportunity to get an insider's guide into the exciting world of hospitality and culinary arts. IBCA is a leading institute in teaching and learning for comprehensive Bakery and Culinary programs with national and international certificates. Accredited with City & Guilds (London), Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, India (THSC), National Skills Development Corporation, India (NSDC) and "London Academy of Professional Training (LAPT).

Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts, has announced scholarships worth Rs 1 crores to enable students to build careers. The minimum scholarship amount is Rs 10,000 and the maximum is Rs 1,00,000. The scholarship grants would depend on the course structure of the students. The scholarship is eligible for all courses at the Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts.

IBCA offers scholarships to more than 400 students across the country for their Bakery and Culinary Arts Courses. The Institute aims to allocate scholarship seats for their advance Diploma, Diploma and certification courses.

Programs Offered: The following courses are available in the IBCA institute with their respective duration: 18 months Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18 Months Advance Diploma Course In Pastry (Level 3), 12 Months Diploma Course In Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12 Months Diploma Course In Pastry Arts (Level 2), 6 Months Certificate Course In Pastry (Level 1), 3 Months Certificate Course In Culinary, 3 Months Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

How to apply: Applicants seeking admission are required to fill out the online application form available. The admission prerequisites will be in accordance with the various regulatory bodies as amended from time to time.

Admission Process: Applications for Academic Year 2023-24 are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognized Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or equivalents. Last Date to Apply 15th July 2023

Website: https://www.chefibpa.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor