Institute of Directors (IOD) to Host First-ever National Convention on Leadership and Business Excellence at GIFT City on Dec 20

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 18: The Institute of Directors (IOD), a premier institution with a community of over 30,000 senior executives across public and private sectors in India and abroad, is set to organise its inaugural edition of the 2025 National Convention on Leadership and Business Excellence on December 20, 2025, at the GIFT City Club, Radisson Individuals, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Hosted in collaboration with GIFT City, India's International Financial Services Centre, the event will bring together senior policymakers, regulators, the judiciary, board leaders, CEOs, and senior civil servants.

The Convention will be held under the theme "Driving Global Excellence through Effective and Future-Ready Boards" and will focus on the evolving role of boards in strengthening governance, leadership, and institutional resilience in a complex global environment in alignment with India's long-term development vision, Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Convention will be graced by Hon'ble Mrs Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, as the Chief Guest. Hon'ble Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Vice-Chairman, Institute of Directors, Judicial Member, Lokpal of India, and former Chairperson, Law Commission of India, will provide strategic direction to the Convention.

Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, IAS (Retd.), former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, will attend as the Guest of Honour. The Keynote Address will be delivered by Shri K. Rajaraman, IAS (Retd.), Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). Shri Sanjay Kaul, IAS, Managing Director and Group CEO, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), will be sharing perspectives on GIFT City's role in India's global financial ecosystem.

Mr. Manoj K. Raut, CEO, Institute of Directors (IOD) said, "The Convention is intended to provide a structured platform for dialogue on board leadership, regulatory oversight, and governance practices that are increasingly relevant in a globally integrated economy."

Other eminent speakers include Dr. Anju Sharma, IAS; Ms. Mona Khandhar, IAS; Mr. Banchhanidhi Pani, IAS; Mr. Maheswar Sahu, IAS (Retd.); Mr. Nagarajan M., IAS; and Ms. Paridhi Adani, among others. Senior representatives from institutions such as India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd. and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation, GIFT City, will also participate.

Further details are available at www.iodglobal.com

About the Institute of Directors

Established in 1990, the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, has been organising its annual Global Conventions in India, Dubai, Singapore, London, and Europe, focusing on various boardroom issues and also the Global Business Meets by bringing together industry leaders, policy makers, and board members from various parts of the world. IOD is committed to strengthening boardroom performance and promoting responsible leadership through meaningful global engagements.

