Insurtech platform Insurance Samadhan crosses insurance claim settlements amounting to over Rs 800 million

Insurance Samadhan, India's leading insurance redressal platform has announced the resolution of 14500 grievances with a claim size of INR 80 Crore (800 Million) since its inception. The mentioned accomplishment is being perceived as one of the milestones in the insurance claims industry. Ever since its inception in 2018, Insurance Samadhan has served insurance policyholders with quick and effective resolutions of insurance-related issues.

The major claim issues like misselling of insurance policy, the injustice being served in the disguise of policy terms & conditions, genuine claims being rejected or the customers encountering dishonest representatives and many other service disputes of similar nature have been successfully resolved by Insurance Samadhan in recent times. It is noteworthy that Insurance Samadhan does serve the Indian and NRI consumer base regarding complaints about mis-selling of insurance policies, claims rejection, delay in the claim process, lapsed policies, policy rejection, service issues etc. The insurtech firm offers services for Health, Life, and General insurance too.

Commenting on the mentioned accomplishment, Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, the Co-founder and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Insurance Samadhan said, "We are thrilled to announce the resolution of 14500 grievances with the claim size amounting to INR 80 Crore. We as a dedicated team at Insurance Samadhan have always tried to serve our customers with the best possible solutions quickly with the assistance of new-age technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is our brand ideology to reform the insurance redressal landscape in India by providing convenient resolution of claim-oriented grievances to our customers. Motivated by the recent accomplishment, Insurance Samadhan looks forward to serving more policyholders in prolific ways."

Notably, Insurance Samadhan wants to build an ecosystem where any insurance policyholder can feel confident that there are platforms available that would service and resolve their claim-related grievances efficiently. Insurance Samadhan is planning to expand its enterprise in the Middle East and Africa in the next few quarters.

Founded in August '2018 with a vision to meet the unmet needs of mistreated insurance policyholders, 'Insurance Samadhan' is an online tech platform for customer grievance redressal of all complaints related to Insurance. The company is one of the reputed brands in the insurtech landscape of India. The core team of Insurance Samadhan consists of professionals with experience spanning over two decades in the insurance and legal ecosystem. The foundation of the company's inception was laid when the brand's core team while working with insurance companies realised that customers are continuously losing confidence in the insurance services due to the mis-selling or injustice being served in disguise of policy terms & conditions. Numerous problems like genuine claims being rejected or the customers encountering dishonest representatives and many other service disputes of a similar nature motivated the founding team to establish a company which can tackle and resolve insurance policy-related grievances.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor