Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. marches into the Guinness World Records

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of the leading pharmaceutical multinationals, has successfully set a Guinness World Record by creating the World's 'Largest Awareness Ribbon made by Awareness Ribbons' with the help of more than 10,000 healthcare professionals. This historic feat was achieved at Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, during the 32nd World Video Urology Conference [17th to 19th Nov 22], under the supervision of an official from Guinness World Records, London, who handed over the certificate for the record to Intas on November 19, 2022.

Every element utilized for the creation of this award is eco-friendly and reusable. This includes the material of the ribbons and the jute base for placing the same. Intas plans to later distribute these ribbons among Doctors across the nation to continue driving the prostate care awareness momentum across the nation. The jute and ply sheets used to create the record will be donated to NGOs to enable supportive action for the unprivileged members of society.

With an aim to trigger a change and move the world towards better prostate health, Intas one of the leaders in Urology Therapy in India, conceptualised and launched an Awareness Ribbon Initiative with the active support of more than 10,000 doctors from all across India, making a positive impact on the lives of more than 1 million patients. This World Record is an extension of that initiative and an effort to attract global attention towards this noble cause.

Globally, the month of November is celebrated as "Movember", to create more awareness regarding prostate health and other issues related to men. Prostate health and other health disorders in men are often taken as age-related diseases. Most of it can be managed with the right clinical intervention. However, millions of men continue to suffer due to a lack of awareness.

Elaborating the ideology behind the initiative, a spokesperson from Intas shared that "More than the honour, we hope this initiative achieves its objective of creating increased awareness about prostate health in men. We need many more such initiatives that can guide our society towards a healthier and happier future. At Intas, we have always strived to make a positive difference in the lives of our patients with advanced and accessible medication. With such initiatives, we just keep broadening the realms of care for our society and nation."

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. The organisation has more than 18,000 employees and 14 manufacturing sites worldwide and sells products in more than 85 countries. The Intas Group's revenue amounted to USD 2.5 bn in FY 2021-22 and the compounded annual growth rate of revenue has been 22 per cent in the past 5 years. For more information, please visit .

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor