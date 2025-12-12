Integrated Industries Announces EGM on January 3, 2026; Proposes ₹114.69 Cr Preferential Issue and Name Change to Nurture Well Industries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Integrated Industries Limited (formerly Integrated Technologies Limited) has announced that it will convene its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on January 3, 2026, at 1:00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM), in accordance with the latest MCA and SEBI circulars. The EGM notice has been emailed to all shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Members as of December 5, 2025.

A key agenda item for the meeting is the Board-approved proposal for a preferential issue of up to 4,06,00,000 fully convertible warrants to entities in both promoter and non-promoter categories. Each warrant, priced at ₹28.25, is convertible into one equity share, representing an aggregate potential infusion of ₹114.69 crore. The Company plans to utilize ₹104.69 crore of the proceeds to meet working capital requirements, while the remaining ₹10 crore will support general corporate purposes. The warrants carry a conversion period of up to 18 months from the date of allotment.

In another significant proposal, the Company has sought shareholder approval to change its name from “Integrated Industries Limited” to “Nurture Well Industries Limited.” The change aims to better align the Company's identity with its long-term strategic vision. Subject to shareholder approval, the modification will require amendments to the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, along with subsequent regulatory permissions.

The Company has also made available the detailed EGM notice, including explanatory statements and e-voting instructions, on its website and through the respective stock exchange and NSDL portals. Shareholders will be able to cast their votes through remote e-voting from December 31, 2025, to January 2, 2026, or through e-voting during the EGM.

Integrated Industries Limited, a company focused on the food sector, has a diverse portfolio that includes organic, inorganic and processed food items, as well as bakery goods. In 2023, the company strategically acquired a fully operational biscuit manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Food Limited. This acquisition was a key move to boost its production capacity and expand its footprint in the market.





