Integrated Industries Limited Announces Board Meeting to Consider Fundraising Amidst Strong H1FY26 Momentum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Integrated Industries Limited today announced that its Board of Directors has scheduled a meeting for November 28, 2025 to consider and approve fundraising activities through the issuance of equity or warrants convertible into equity shares, in line with applicable regulations and subject to necessary consents and approvals. The board's deliberations aim to bolster the company's capabilities and support its growth initiatives, reflecting a proactive step to strengthen the balance sheet and fuel expansion plans. In line with SEBI guidelines, the company's trading window for insiders will remain closed until 48 hours after the outcomes of the Board Meeting are announced, ensuring a fair and compliant market environment around this pivotal decision.

The company delivered robust financial performance in Q2FY26 and H1FY26, underscoring its growth trajectory. Net sales climbed 43 percent year-on-year to Rs 286.86 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 186.60 crore in Q2FY25, while Profit After Tax rose 108 percent to Rs 29.89 crore in Q2FY26 from Q2FY25. On a half-year basis, net sales grew 64 percent to Rs 536.72 crore and net profit surged 100 percent to Rs 54.66 crore in H1FY26 versus H1FY25, highlighting accelerating topline momentum and improved profitability.

For FY25, Integrated Industries Limited reported net sales of Rs 766 crore and net profit of Rs 67 crore, reflecting a solid financial foundation. The ownership structure shows promoters with a 53.81 percent stake, DIIs at 0.07 percent, and public shareholders comprising 46.12 percent. The company operates predominantly in the food sector with a diversified portfolio spanning organic, inorganic, and processed foods, including bakery products. A notable strategic step in 2023 saw the acquisition of a fully operational biscuit manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan, via its subsidiary M/s Nurture Well Food Limited, expanding production capacity and broadening market reach.

Integrated Industries Limited remains focused on capitalizing on its expanded capabilities, improving margins, and driving sustained growth across its food portfolio. The forthcoming Board decision on fundraising is anticipated to strengthen liquidity, enable selective investments, and support strategic initiatives aligned with the company's long-term plans. Further updates will be communicated in due course as the Board deliberates and finalizes its fundraising and growth strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor