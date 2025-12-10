Integrated Industries Limited Clarifies Preferential Issue Pricing, Reaffirms Strong Investor Confidence and Growth Outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10:Integrated Industries Limited, a prominent player in the food sector, today issued a clarification regarding a typographical error in its previous disclosure dated December 5, 2025. The inadvertent mistake pertained to the issue price and premium amount approved for the Company's proposed preferential issue of equity warrants. Integrated Industries Limited wishes to confirm that the error was purely clerical and unintentional, with all other terms and conditions of the preferential issue remaining unaltered.

The company has officially confirmed that the correct issue price per warrant is ₹28.25, which includes a premium of ₹27.25 per warrant, as opposed to the previously stated ₹25.00 issue price and ₹24.00 premium. The face value of ₹1 per warrant remains unchanged. These revised figures accurately reflect the terms approved by the Board for the upcoming preferential issue. Consequently, the total consideration for the issuance of up to 4,06,00,000 convertible warrants now amounts to approximately ₹114.69 crore, an adjustment from the earlier calculated figure of ₹101.50 crore.

This clarified preferential issue, with a total potential fund infusion of approximately ₹114.69 crore, underscores significant investor confidence, including substantial commitments from Choice Strategic Advisors LLP and Accufolio Risers LLP, each subscribing to warrants valued at ₹25 crore. This strong backing from both promoter and non-promoter investors highlights their faith in Integrated Industries Limited’s strategic vision and future growth prospects. The funds raised are earmarked to strengthen the capital expenditure (CAPEX) and working capital requirements of its subsidiaries, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and facilitating capacity expansion.

Integrated Industries Limited has recently showcased robust financial performance. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q2FY26), the company reported a significant 43 per cent year-on-year increase in net sales, reaching ₹286.86 crore from ₹186.60 crore in Q2FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw a substantial growth of 108 per cent, climbing to ₹29.89 crore in Q2FY26 compared to the corresponding period last year. The half-yearly results for FY26 were equally impressive, with net sales increasing by 64 per cent to ₹536.72 crore and net profit doubling to ₹54.66 crore, compared to H1FY25.

With a diverse portfolio encompassing organic, inorganic, and processed food items, alongside bakery goods, Integrated Industries Limited strategically enhanced its production capacity in 2023 by acquiring a fully operational biscuit manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Food Limited. This move continues to strengthen its market presence and operational capabilities within the food sector.

Integrated Industries Limited is a diversified food sector company with a broad product range including organic, inorganic, and processed food items, as well as bakery goods. The company is committed to growth through strategic acquisitions and by strengthening its subsidiaries’ operational capabilities.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor