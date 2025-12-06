Integrated Industries Ltd Announces ₹101.5 Crore Fundraise Through Issuance of 4.06 Crore Warrants at ₹25 Per Share

New Delhi [India], December 6: Integrated Industries Limited (BSE: 53188G), is pleased to announce the proposed issuance of 4,06,00,000 Warrants on a preferential basis to both promoter and non-promoter investors.

Each warrant is priced at ₹25 per share, resulting in a total potential fund infusion of

₹101.5 crore upon full conversion.

Participation from Notable Investors

Demonstrating clear confidence in the Company's strategy and future direction, the following prominent investors have committed significant participation:

Choice Strategic Advisors LLP – Investing ₹25 Crore (Subscribing to 1,00,00,000 warrants)

Accufolio Risers LLP – Investing ₹25 Crore (Subscribing to 1,00,00,000 warrants)

Their involvement reflects a strong belief in the Company's potential and long-term growth pathway.

Use of Proceeds

The ₹101.5 crore fundraise at ₹25 per share will be utilised for:

CAPEX for subsidiary-level capacity expansion

Strengthening working capital to enhance operational efficiency of subsidiaries

Enhancing financial flexibility to pursue emerging opportunities

Management Perspective

Commenting on the results, Mr. Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Integrated Industries Limited, said: “The strong participation from marquee investors, along with the Promoter committing to nearly half of the total warrants, reffects deep confidence in our strategy. The ₹101.5 crore fund raise will significantly strengthen our subsidiaries – CAPEX and working capital needs, enabling us to scale up the operations, enhance efficiencies, and pursue new growth opportunities. This positions us well to create sustained value for all stakeholders.”

About Integrated Industries Limited

Incorporated in 1995, Integrated Industries Limited (IIL) a company engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products and bakery items through its subsidiaries. With a strong legacy in the FMCG sector, IIL has progressively expanded its footprint through its subsidiaries into high-growth food categories, with a continued focus on quality, innovation, and scale.

As part of its strategic growth initiative, IIL has been successfully running biscuit manufacturing facility through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Foods Limited.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor