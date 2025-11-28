Integrated Industries Ltd. Reschedules Board Meeting for Fundraising Approval Amid Stellar Financial Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Integrated Industries Ltd. has announced a rescheduling of its Board of Directors meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, November 28, 2025, to Friday, December 5, 2025. The meeting was primarily convened to consider and approve fundraising activities, including the potential issuance of equity shares or warrants convertible into equity shares through permissible modes such as preferential allotment. The company has formally communicated this change in compliance with Regulation 29(1)(d) read with Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, confirming a brief delay in addressing its proposed capital raising plans.

The company’s decision to pursue fundraising comes on the back of an exceptionally strong financial performance. For the second quarter of FY26, Integrated Industries Ltd. reported a remarkable 43 per cent year-on-year increase in net sales, which soared to Rs 286.86 crore from Rs 186.60 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit After Tax (PAT) witnessed an even more impressive surge, growing by 108 per cent to reach Rs 29.89 crore in Q2FY26. This robust growth trajectory continued in the half-yearly results, with net sales for H1FY26 climbing 64 per cent to Rs 536.72 crore and net profit doubling, increasing by 100 per cent to Rs 54.66 crore compared to H1FY25. This follows a solid FY25 where the company reported net sales of Rs 766 crore and a net profit of Rs 67 crore.

Integrated Industries Ltd. has delivered extraordinary value to its shareholders, with the stock achieving multibagger returns of 12,880 per cent over three years and a staggering 51,800 per cent over five years. The company’s shares currently trade at a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 9x, supported by a strong Return on Equity (ROE) of 28 per cent and a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 31 per cent. The promoter group holds a 53.81 per cent stake in the company, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) own 0.07 per cent, and the public holds the remaining 46.12 per cent.

As a key player in the food sector, Integrated Industries Ltd. boasts a diverse portfolio encompassing organic, inorganic, and processed food items, along with bakery goods. A significant strategic move was made in 2023 when the company, through its subsidiary M/s Nurture Well Food Limited, acquired a fully operational biscuit manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan. This modern facility produces a range of biscuits and cookies under the popular brands RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRUNCHY CRAZE. The products are distributed through a robust network of over 150 business partners across North India, with a presence in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. The company’s market reach also extends internationally to regions including the UAE, Somalia, Tanzania, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor