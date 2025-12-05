Integrated Industries Ltd. Surges to Upper Circuit Amidst Strong Financials and Rescheduled Fundraising Meeting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Integrated Industries Ltd. witnessed a significant surge in its stock performance, hitting the 5% upper circuit to close at Rs 29.80 per share on Friday. This remarkable climb from its previous closing of Rs 28.39 signifies a robust market confidence in the company, especially considering its recent upward trajectory of 70% from its 52-week low of Rs 17. The company’s stock is currently trading well within its 52-week range, which spans from Rs 17 to Rs 38.16 per share.

This positive market reaction comes as the company’s Board of Directors’ meeting, initially slated to discuss and potentially approve significant fundraising activities through methods like preferential allotment of equity shares or convertible warrants, has been rescheduled to today, Friday, December 5, 2025. The confirmation of this rescheduling was formally communicated in adherence to SEBI Listing Regulations.

Integrated Industries Ltd. has showcased exceptional financial strength in its recent performance reports. For the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 (Q2FY26), the company reported a substantial 43% year-on-year increase in net sales, reaching Rs 286.86 crore, up from Rs 186.60 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) also experienced a remarkable surge of 108%, amounting to Rs 29.89 crore in Q2FY26 compared to the previous year. Further bolstering its impressive financial narrative, the half-yearly results for H1FY26 revealed a 64% rise in net sales to Rs 536.72 crore, coupled with a doubling of net profit to Rs 54.66 crore when compared to H1FY25.

Operating within the dynamic food sector, Integrated Industries Limited boasts a diverse product portfolio encompassing organic, inorganic, and processed food items, alongside a strong presence in bakery goods. A strategic acquisition in 2023 of a fully operational biscuit manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary M/s Nurture Well Food Limited, has been pivotal in enhancing its production capabilities and expanding its market reach, positioning the company for continued growth and success.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.





Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor